Kate Ferdinand sends fans wild with stunning bikini snaps just months after birth of second child

TV personality and former TOWIE star Kate Ferdinand has wowed fans with stunning pics of her in a bikini – just five months after the birth of her second baby.

Kate, and hubby, ex-footballer Rio Ferdinand, welcomed their second child earlier this year. Shea Ferdinand, now five months old, was born in July 2023.

Rio is also father to three children with his late wife Rebecca – who passed away in 2015. Eldest son Lorenz is 16, Tate is 14 years old and daughter Tia is 12.

Rio and Kate Ferdinand welcomed their second child together earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

Kate Ferdinand wows fans in holiday snap with husband Rio

Posting to her Instagram account yesterday (Wednesday, December 27), Kate shared a series of pictures of herself on holiday with Rio.

The pictures showed the husband and wife posing in their swimwear, accompanied by the caption “Making memories”. The pair were joined on their holidays by son Cree, aged two, and daughter Shea.

In another post, Kate shared further pictures from the family trip, writing “Christmas in paradise,” as she delighted fans with her lush beach holiday.

Fans quickly took to the comments to share their shock and awe at Kate’s hourglass figure.

Kate Ferdinand wowed fans with her post-baby bod (Credit: ITV)

Fans share their shock at Kate Ferdinand’s ‘incredible’ bikini pics

Writing in the comments below Kate’s posts, several fans shared their thoughts on the holiday…. and Kate’s post-baby figure.

“Two babies… how? You look wonderful,” commented one shocked fan.

“You look incredible Kate,” said another. “Belly on flat flat,” another commenter wrote.

“You look incredible Kate – Merry Christmas to you all,” wrote a fourth. “That teeny tiny waist,” said another sagely.

Earlier this year, Kate shared a picture of herself while heavily pregnant, promoting her children’s book The Family Tree.

Six months later, the baby bump is nowhere to be seen!

