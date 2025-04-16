Meet Kai Widdrington’s ‘new girlfriend’ as they ‘take next step’ after his split ex-partner Nadiya Bychkova

Strictly Come Dancing star Kai Widdrington has reportedly found love again – less than a year since he split from ex-partner Nadiya Bychkova.

Pro dancers Kai, 29, and Nadiya, 35, shocked fans last summer when they decided to call time on their relationship. The pair met on the glitzy BBC show and romance blossomed behind the scenes for Nadiya and Kai in 2022.

However, following their shock split last year, it has now been claimed that Kai is dating someone new and is already taking a huge next step in their romance.

Kai Widdrington ‘finds love’ after Nadiya Bychkova split

According to reports, Kai is dating pretty brunette Chloe Wells, an executive assistant at a city firm. Chloe is originally from Leigh-on-Sea in Essex and now lives in London.

The couple are said to have met at a pub in West London and “hit it off from the start”.

They make a really cute couple.

Despite keeping their romance under wraps though, friends have claimed the pair are planning to take a huge next step in their romance.

“They have a real laugh together and although it’s early days, they’re planning on moving in together in the coming months,” a friend told The Sun of their huge plans to move their relationship to the next level.

Have Kai and Nadiya split up?

The source also claimed that Kai struggled with his breakup with Nadiya playing out in public, and fortunately for him, Chloe “has no interest at all in being in the spotlight”.

They said: “She also isn’t a Strictly superfan which makes things easier.

The insider continued: “They’re super-content, and Kai attributes a lot of his looking so well to being in a happier place in life thanks to her. They make a really cute couple.”

ED has contacted Kai’s representatives for comment.

Why did Kai and Nadiya split?

Nadiya and Kai reportedly split due to their respective schedules. The Mirror claimed they “drifted apart due to the pressures of touring together and frequently being in each other’s space”.

In October last year, Nadiya opened up about her split from Kai – revealing they are “not friends”.

“We work together but we are not friends and that’s okay,” she told the Mirror.

Nadiya added: “One thing I can tell you is that when you see me dancing with him it will be amazing because I’m a professional.”

