Justin Bieber’s team have finally broken their silence over his ‘concerning appearance’ after fans feared singer was using drugs.

The 30-year-old Baby hitmaker is set to celebrate his 31st birthday later this week, but has been hit with numerous drug allegations over the past few months. The singer got sober in 2014, and now only drinks socially. And has managed to stop using prescription pills and other substances.

But images of Justin Bieber in New York earlier this month have been going viral after the singer appeared dishevelled, with red eyes and dark circles around them. Fans immediately grew concerned about the new dad and begged him to look after himself. And now, his representatives have finally spoken out.

Justin has been faced with drug allegations (Credit: Cover Images)

Justin Bieber sparks drugs allegations

Discussing the drug allegations with TMZ, Justin’s reps dismissed it as “absolutely not true”.

The truth seems to be the complete opposite as TMZ was told that Justin is actually in one of the best places in his life. Back in August 2024, Justin’s wife, Hailey Bieber gave birth to their first son, Jack Blues.

Along with the drug allegations, there have been reports that suggest he and Hailey are headed for divorce. However, the couple have since proven that to be untrue by posting photos together on social media.

He ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer serve him.

The rep continues: “The past year has been very transformative for him as he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer serve him.”

According to Justin’s team, the narrative that has been created is “exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive”.

They claim the photos of the singer were taken straight after he pulled an all-nighter recording his new music and he had just stepped out for some fresh air. And before that he was also up all night with his son.

It wasn’t only those photos that worried fans, though, as a video between him and a fan went viral as he appeared like he was under the influence. But TMZ was told he was not high, and instead just had a nice interaction with the fan.

Hailey and Justin welcomed a son last August (Credit: Cover Images)

Fans relieved that Justin hasn’t relapsed

Fans concerns for Justin come after he’s been open about his history with drugs and alcohol. He has previously admitted to smoking marijuana from a young age, before moving to harder drugs. And his security team would have to go into his room to check his pulse.

Fans have been begging Justin to “seek help” amid the growing concern. Many have now taken to X to share their happiness that his reps have confirmed he is not on drugs.

This will hopefully stop all of the rumours. Let him just live his life now.

One wrote: “I hope Justin really is okay, he means so much to so many of us.”

Another added: “This will hopefully stop all of the rumours. Let him just live his life now.”

A third penned: “Glad he is speaking out. Tell them Justin!”

