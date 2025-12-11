This Morning star Juliet Sear has opened up about an almost disastrous mistake she made making a cake for Prince William recently.

Juliet, 51, was the brains behind a huge, three-tiered cake awarded to William as he celebrated 20 years as a patron of the Centrepoint charity.

Prince William’s royal visit to Centrepoint HQ

Earlier this week, Prince William visited Centrepoint’s new headquarters in London.

Centrepoint is a youth homelessness charity that aims to end youth homelessness in the UK by 2037.

During his visit, William was gifted a huge, three-tiered cake, baked by Juliet Sear, to mark two decades of being a patron of the charity.

William cut the cake, which had a big 20 on the side, alongside Centrepoint staff during his visit.

However, Juliet has since revealed that things could have gone horribly wrong for the prince if she hadn’t quickly rectified a mistake she’d made…

Juliet Sear’s mistake

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Juliet said: “I made a schoolboy error and didn’t actually dowel the cake in the middle, so it would have collapsed.”

Luckily for Juliet, there was still time to correct her mistake.

“Luckily, I always give extra time to setting up the cake, so I had time to phone up [her assistant] who found all my dowels, my hacksaw, and brought them to me so I could dowel,” she said.

Thank goodness nothing went wrong!

William’s pride

During his visit to Centrepoint HQ, William spoke of his pride over being a patron of the charity for over 20 years.

“Many of you have been here many more years than that, and it’s an amazing moment to think, in 20 years, how much has changed and been achieved by all of you,” he said.

“The Centrepoint family is one I am very proud to be a part of, and I can’t thank you all for all the hard work, every day, you give to help other people. It’s fantastic, and that massive cake signifies the love and the generosity and the time you all give to helping other people, so make sure you take a piece.”

In a statement to mark the occasion on social media, he wrote: “Proud to mark 20 years as Patron of Centrepoint!

“Inspired by everything this charity is driving forward. From building the first Independent Living homes, with hundreds more in progress, to pushing for changes that will open doors for thousands of young people.

William’s statement

“Today’s visit is a reminder of real progress and the determination to make lasting change for young people.”

He also shared some snaps from the engagement, including ones of him cutting into Juliet’s massive cake, and chatting with staff.

William has long since been an advocate for ending homelessness. He was introduced to the cause by his late mother, Princess Diana, who famously took him and Harry to a homeless shelter when they were as young as 11.

William has expressed a desire to do something similar with Prince George, admitting he talks to his children a lot about homelessness.

