Judi Love’s epic clap back at ex-partner who told her to lose a stone to look ‘so much nicer’

Judi Love previously opened up about being brutally body-shamed by an ex-partner – but she had the last laugh.

The comedian and presenter, 44, has quickly become a firm favourite on TV, thanks to stints on Strictly and Loose Women.

Famous for her comedic ability and witty remarks, it seems there’s no topic off limits for Judi – who is on Tipping Point on Saturday (May 24).

And a few years ago Judi revealed her epic clap back to an ex-partner who told her she would look “so much nicer” if she lost a stone.

Judi Love in clap back to body-shaming ex

Back in 2022, Judi appeared on Loose Women and, along with the rest of the panel, discussed comments that their exes had made about their physical appearance.

She said: “I’ve dated someone before that was kind of like: ‘Just lose that stone, you’ll be so much nicer.'”

You’re going to lose all 18 stones and never going to see me again.

Judi’s fellow presenters then shared their shock and noted how “damaging” comments like that can be.

However, having the last laugh, Judi revealed her epic response.

She recalled: “And you’re like: ‘Okay babe. You’re going to lose all 18 stones and never going to see me again.'”

Judi ‘joined celeb dating app’

Meanwhile, back in November, it was reported that Judi had joined Raya. Raya is an exclusive dating app for celebrities and public figures.

Pictures appearing to have been taken from her profile show that Judi listed her profession as a TV presenter and comedian.

According to The Sun, she also shared a number of pouting selfies on her profile, as well as her favourite songs by Swedish R&B singer Snoh Aalegra and American soul singer Eric Roberson

Loose Women star Judi also has two children, although rarely talks about them. In 2023, she shared an emotional post to celebrate her daughter’s 18th birthday. She also has a teenage son.

