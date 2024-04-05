Jordan Banjo has revealed one of his Diversity co-stars was “hit by a bus” during the dance group’s current tour.

Telly fave Jordan, 31, and his fellow Diversity members won Britain’s Got Talent back in 2009. Since then Jordan has starred on I’m A Celebrity and The Greatest Dancer, while his co-stars have also enjoyed TV success.

Perri Kiely, who co-hosts the KISS Breakfast radio show with Jordan, has won Splash! and The Great Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off in the ensuing years. He also finished as runner up for Dancing On Ice in 2020, while Jordan’s elder brother Ashley has also carved out an extensive career on screen, including as host of The Real Full Monty and a judge on DOI.

Jordan Banjo and his brother Ashley Banjo are household names (Credit: YouTube)

However, earlier this year, Ashley was away from Dancing On Ice for a few weeks after he suffered an injury during Diversity’s Supernova shows. He was left “struggling to walk” due to the injury to his leg – and Diversity tour dates were cancelled, too.

But as Jordan has reflected to OK!, Ashley’s wasn’t the only harm recently suffered by the Diversity crew.

Jordan Banjo on Diversity news

Dad of three Jordan admitted his schedule while the troupe are on tour is “nuts”.

He also noted how he’s previously balanced his radio commitments with touring, which was “intense”. But the current run of dates started last September and continues until the end of this month.

Jordan said: “It’s been a bit crazy trying to keep everything on schedule. Ash also got injured so he was out for a while.”

The main girl in the lead with Ash was hit by a bus!

He continued: “We had to cancel a show then spend the next few days trying to change everything around. Then, when we finally got the show in a good place, the main girl in the lead with Ash was hit by a bus! Bless her, she had a broken wrist and was bruised up but she’s absolutely fine.”

Diversity star Jordan was also part of I’m A Celebrity in 2016 (Credit: YouTube)

Strictly 2024

Jordan also played his cards close to his chest when asked about future celebrity reality appearances.

Mentioning Strictly Come Dancing, he pondered the expectations that might come with his experience.

He said: “Strictly is a real murky one. I’d be on the back foot, thinking, ‘I’m part of Diversity, if I showed up they would expect me to be better than the pros.’ Yet it’s a completely different discipline. Just because you’re good at tennis doesn’t mean you’re good at ping-pong.”

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Jordan Banjo forced to move home with family amid ‘scary’ abuse over BGT backlash

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.