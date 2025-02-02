Tributes have poured in for Jonnie Irwin on the first anniversary of his tragic death.

A Place in the Sun host Jonnie died in February 2024, aged 50, following a battle with lung cancer that went on to spread to his brain. The dad-of-three had revealed his diagnosis publicly in November 2022.

And on Saturday (February 1), it marked a year since Jonnie’s tragic death with his wife Jess sharing a heartbreaking tribute.

Jonnie died age 50 from cancer in February 2024 (Credit: BBC)

Jonnie Irwin death: Widow Jess pays tribute

Taking to her Instagram, Jess – who shared sons Rex, five, and four-year-old twins Cormac and Rafa with Jonnie – uploaded a photo of Jonnie and their child.

In the caption she penned: “What I would do to have you here with us. Rex is just the best, the twins are hilarious. They look after me and they just remind me of you everyday. X.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jess Lauren (@jessofjesmond)

Nicki Chapman – who co-hosted Escape to the Country with Jonnie – said: “Huge amounts of love. How proud he is of you.”

Meanwhile, one fan penned: “Awww beautiful words, for sure Jonnie will be listening. You’re a very strong woman, a lovely mum and surrounded by love x.”

And another also wrote: “Sending you all my love. I know that you miss him every day, but today will be so hard. Stay strong lovely lady.”

Jasmine paid tribute to Jonnie too (Credit: YouTube)

Jasmine Harman’s tribute to Jonnie

Jonnie’s A Place In The Sun co-star Jasmine Harman also shared her own sad tribute.

Alongside photos of the pair over the years on the Channel 4 show, Jasmine shared her heartbreak over the anniversary, but insisted Jonnie is “forever in our hearts”.

She penned: “Dear Jonnie. I miss you. Time goes by too quickly. A year already. The hole that you left behind will never be filled. You were (and you still are) an inspiration to so so many people, myself included.

“Love and thoughts to your wonderful family and amazing friends. Someone sent me the first photo of Jonnie and I together, in Cape Town with our first-ever house-hunters Inge and Robert.

“And the last photo, taken on Jonnie’s 50th birthday in Spain. 20 years of friendship between these two snaps. A million memories. Jonnie, such a fun and special and brave person. You will never be forgotten. Forever in our hearts.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Harman (@jasmineharman)

Jonnie Irwin death

Jonnie, who appeared in 200 episodes of A Place in the Sun and also hosted the BBC’s Escape to the Country, learned he had terminal cancer in 2020. He was told at the time he had six months to live.

The devastating news came just two months before Jess gave birth to twins Rafa and Cormac.

However, despite his diagnosis, Jonnie lived for almost another three years. Jonnie also revealed in November 2022 that cancer had spread to his brain.

Read more: Jonnie Irwin ‘leaves wife nearly £1million in his will’ following cancer battle