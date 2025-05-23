CBB star JoJo Siwa has finally addressed her romance with Chris Hughes. It comes after they were spotted sharing a kiss earlier this week.

Speculation on whether Chris and JoJo are together has ramped up since they left the Celebrity Big Brother house.

But judging from JoJo’s blushes, they most definitely are!

Chris was left speechless in an interview (Credit: Access Hollywood / YouTube)

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes’ awkward interview

Earlier this week, JoJo and Chris sat down for an interview with NBC’s Access Hollywood.

The CBB stars were among the famous faces in attendance at the opening of the new theme park, Universal Epic Universe, in Orlando. During the interview, the couple were grilled on their relationship.

“Describe the connection [between them]. How would you define it?” the interviewer asked JoJo and Chris.

“Well, yeah, it’s…um,” Chris began. “You can’t [define it],” JoJo continued. “It’s very special.”

“If you want adjectives, I’d go for…,” Chris began, before falling into an awkward silence.

“Well, it was quite,” he began as the interviewers and JoJo laughed. “Why am I speechless? What’s going on?” Chris laughed.

“Next question!” JoJo said. “It was lovely. Really lovely,” Chris then added.

JoJo was blushing in an interview (Credit: Access Hollywood / YouTube)

JoJo addresses awkward interview

The following day, JoJo was again interviewed by Access Hollywood, this time on her own.

“I was cackling at the Access interview that came out today,” JoJo said. “Cackling. It was hilarious. Because, you know, I went back and Chris and I were telling my mom about it, and, you know, ‘you explain the situation’ and both of us being like ‘Uhhh’, and it came across exactly how it felt, so, it was funny to see that on camera,” she then continued.

When asked what her friendship with Chris means to her, JoJo said, “We can’t talk about Christopher today because I’ll cry if we do. He just left, so we’re sad.”

JoJo was then asked whether Chris would be joining her on her tour.

“I mean, be my guest. I’m sure he will pop in and out, come say hey. We can’t be apart for that long so I’m sure,” she said.

“Okay? You can’t be away from your friend for that long?” the interviewer teased. “You’re eyeballing me,” Jojo laughed.

“She is blushing,” the interviewer said. “She is blushing,” JoJo confirmed.

Chris and JoJo romance is ‘authentic’

Speaking on behalf of SpinGenie, body language expert Darren Stanton has also weighed in on JoJo and Chris’ romance, claiming that it’s “authentic”.

Referring to the picture of the duo kissing, he said: “The kissing picture does appear to denote a genuine romantic relationship, their hands are wrapped around each other. If one of them wasn’t invested, they wouldn’t really reciprocate in terms of the intensity of the hug. I would say this seems to be a genuine, authentic relationship.

“If this is a romantic relationship, it is hard to know how long it will last as it was formed in the sterile, informal environment of Big Brother. A lot of relationships in these types of situations don’t have much longevity but they don’t seem to care about PDA, they don’t seem bothered about expressing their feelings, they seem to be having a great laugh and enjoying each other’s company,” he said.

“For the moment, I don’t believe it’s staged, I do believe they like each other and it’s reciprocated in the body language by the intensity of the hug and eye contact,” he then added.

Chris and JoJo’s romance has been analysed (Credit: Access Hollywood / YouTube)

‘Very cosy’

Darren then continued, saying that JoJo is the more “dominant” personality in the relationship.

“They seem very comfortable in each other’s skin, they’re very tactile and give a lot of eye contact. Things have clearly developed since the house. At the time, it appeared to be a friendship, but it seems to have developed into something more,” he then said.

“They appear very cosy with each other in photos, and show genuine smiles and eye contact. They are totally comfortable allowing the other through their proximal zones. JoJo has alluded to the fact they are in a relationship, and is the stronger in the dynamic, he is more subservient,” he then continued.

“We can see in these photos they’re in their own little bubble, and show genuine elation at being in each other’s company. We see genuine and authentic smiles, denoted by the whole face engaged, their eyes are really bright and we see crows feet and laugh lines at the edge of their mouths waging denotes authenticity.

“He has his hand on her knee, holding hands, prolonged eye contact, they exceed the normal eye contact, eye gazing, they’re lost in the moment. They’re close and comfortable to each other on an equal basis, it is clear the relationship has likely escalated into a romantic one,” he then added.

