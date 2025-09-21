The death of broadcaster John Stapleton at the age of 79 has been announced today (Sunday, September 21).

Tributes have poured in for the TV star, who enjoyed a long and distinguished career at the BBC, ITV and Sky.

The death of John Stapleton was announced today (Credit: ITV)

Tributes following death of John Stapleton

Today, it was sadly announced that John had passed away.

Announcing the news, his agent shared details of John’s final days. He said that the star, who had Parkinson’s disease complicated by pneumonia, passed away peacefully in hospital this morning.

“John had Parkinson’s disease which was complicated by pneumonia,” his agent said.

“His son Nick and daughter-in-law Lisa have been constantly at his side and John died peacefully in hospital this morning,” she then added.

Tributes have poured in for John (Credit: ITV)

Tributes pour in

Following the news of his death, tributes have poured in for the star.

“So sad to hear that the incredible John Stapleton has died. An amazing mentor and one of the kindest people in TV news. I was so lucky to have worked with him for so long, meeting him on my very first day in TV over 20 years ago. Just a few weeks ago I reunited him with Penny and it was a magical moment. Thank you John for your constant advice, kindness and laughs. You will be sorely missed,” GB News presenter Ben Briscoe wrote.

“Absolutely gutted to hear of the passing of John Stapleton. Growing up he and Lynn made TV News and current affairs seem accessible and when I got to know them a little bit they were so kind and supportive. My heart is with Nick today,” another fan said.

“Ach sad news this morning! Rest in eternal peace Mr. Stapleton,” another wrote.

“RIP John. Condolences to all your family,” a third said.

John worked for the BBC, ITV and Sky (Credit: SplashNews.com)

John’s career and Parkinson’s diagnosis

John enjoyed a long and distinguished career, working for some of the country’s largest broadcasters.

During the 1980s, he worked on BBC shows Panorama and Newsnight, as well as the ITV show TV-am. Between 1980 and 1983, he worked as a correspondent for Panorama and Newsnight, reporting from troubled spots in the world, such as the Middle East and El Salvador. He then went on to work for three months as Newsnight’s correspondent in Argentina during the Falkland War.

Following a stint at Good Morning Britain, he returned to the BBC for Watchdog and Breakfast Time.

In the late 1980s, John also became one of the first presenters to work for Sky News, fronting Newsline.

In 1998, he joined GMTV, before joining Daybreak in 2010. He remained on the show when it transitioned into Good Morning Britain until 2015.

In 2004, he was named the Royal Television Society’s presenter of the year for his work on the Iraq War and for a series of interviews including former prime minister Sir Tony Blair.

Last year, John went public with his Parkinson’s diagnosis.

“I am fairly pragmatic about the prospect of this getting worse. I try to remain positive, because what’s the point of not being?” he said at the time.

