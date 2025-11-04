The festive season is officially upon us, with John Lewis having kicked things off by releasing its highly-anticipated Christmas advert.

The retail giant is the first to release its festive commercial. Focusing on the power of music and the difficulty of communication, John Lewis’ 2025 ad is a tear-jerker.

Well, only some seem to think so.

The advert divided opinion immediately after being released. Many complaints have been issued, with even the likes of Lorraine Kelly issuing a scathing putdown about the ad.

The 2025 John Lewis Christmas advert has been released (Credit: John Lewis / YouTube)

John Lewis releases 2025 Christmas ad

Retail giant John Lewis released its 2025 Christmas advert on November 4. The company’s festive ad focuses on the relationship between a father and son.

The father finds a gift from his son under the Christmas tree at their family home. Unwrapping the parcel, he finds a vinyl version of Alison Limerick’s 1990s dance track Where Love Lives.

The song transports the dad back to his younger days, with a clip showing him out dancing with pals. He can then be seen with his son as a toddler, before reentering the present day.

The father and son share a hug without saying a word to one another. This is followed by the tagline: ‘If you can’t find the words, find the gift.’

John Lewis’ description adds: “We don’t always know how to say how we feel. Not out loud. Not properly. But then comes Christmas and something in us wants to try.

“This is the story of a dad and his son, and the gift that helps them find their way back to one another. Because, sometimes, a gift can say the things we can’t.”

The retailer has released the vinyl alongside the Christmas ad. Available exclusively at John Lewis, the classic black vinyl features the original Where Love Lives as well as a new version of the track, created by artist and producer Labrinth.

John Lewis will donate all profits from the vinyl to the Building Happier Futures fund, part of the John Lewis Partnership Foundation.

Lorraine slammed the John Lewis Christmas ad (Credit: ITV)

Viewers complain ad ‘isn’t very Christmassy’

The John Lewis Christmas advert appeared to divide viewers upon its release.

Many complained the advert simply wasn’t festive enough, while others said they’d struggled to work out the story being told by the retail company.

“That has to be the worst John Lewis christmas advert in a long time,” one person said on social media. Another added: “The new John Lewis Christmas advert is awful.”

A third person commented: “Just seen the John Lewis Christmas advert. Thought it was dull, depressing, boring and not very Christmassy.”

Elsewhere, somebody else complained: “I’m a John Lewis Christmas ad fan. But I’m sorry – I have no idea what this year’s one is about. They’re supposed to make me cry – or at least swallow really hard. This one made me go ‘Wha’?'”

Even celebrities were keen to share their opinions on the new advert. Lorraine Kelly showed the clip on her ITV show hours after its release, but made it clear she was not a fan of the advert.

“When are they going to do one that’s just happy and lovely and celebratory? But there you go,” a disgruntled Lorraine said as she introduced the clip.

Later in the show, she said: “We were saying it’s the music that gets to you. Wasn’t very Christmassy I have to say. I want jingle bells, I want Santa, I want Rudolph, I want noise, I want happiness.

“It’s a bit too soon. Get November 5th, Bonfire Night, out of the way. It’s a bit too soon,” she added.

The advert focuses on the relationship between a father and son (Credit: John Lewis / YouTube)

John Lewis divides opinion with new Christmas ad

While many agreed with Lorraine Kelly’s opinion of the John Lewis Christmas ad, others shared hugely contrasting thoughts on the retail giant’s festive offering.

A common reaction to the advert was tears, with dozens writing on social media that they’d been left feeling very emotional after watching the heartwarming family ad.

“Another brilliant Christmas advert from John Lewis, sobbing whilst standing at the bus stop,” one person said.

Another wrote: “John Lewis back on form with its Christmas ad this year, they’ve nailed it – another tear-jerker.”

Over on Good Morning Britain, entertainment presenter Richard Arnold branded the advert “beautiful”. He admitted he’d been left fighting back tears.

“It’s a beautiful thing. I missed my dad so much when I saw that this morning,” he said. “I watched it three times. Let’s lift the mood before I fall down a hole of gloomy introspection.”

