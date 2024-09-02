Joe Swash gives Stacey Solomon ultimatum as she gives Pickle Cottage a drastic makeover

Presenter Stacey Solomon has brought the Halloween spirit to Pickle Cottage a bit early this year – and husband Joe Swash is less than impressed.

Her home has seen a dramatic transformation with an array of spooky decorations, from skeletons and witches’ hats to plush pumpkins.

Stacey Solomon shares results of home makeover

Taking to Instagram on September 1, the TV personality showcased a video of her new home decor.

However, not everyone was thrilled with the seasonal makeover. Joe Swash, Stacey’s husband, had a clear stance on the matter.

Sitting together on their sofa in the video, Joe exclaimed: “It’s months before Halloween, I’m not walking around in a ghost house. So, it’s either Halloween or me.”

The scene quickly cut to show off their new spooky decorations. This included a scene of Stacey with a fake skeleton in bed, humorously insinuating it as Joe’s replacement.

In her video caption, Stacey wrote: “Me and my husband every September 1st… We all knew who I’d choose. Happy September everyone. My favourite time of the year is coming. Sorry not sorry @joeswash love uuuu, just not as much as pumpkins.”

She also tagged @georgehome, indicating a collaboration. “AD @georgehome because I can’t even describe how lucky I feel to be able to create my autumn homeware dreams so they will be plastered all over the house ALWAYS,” Stacey gushed.

The Halloween theme even extended to the couple’s bedroom, which featured a black-and-white checked theme. Accessories included a ghost blanket, pumpkins and a black wreath.

Living in their £1.2m home in Essex, named Pickle Cottage, Stacey is no stranger to seasonal decorating. Last year, she admitted to being “late” with the decorations as she didn’t put them up until the end of September.

However, this year, she’s got in early.

Stacey Solomon showed off her elaborate decorations but Joe Swash isn’t happy (Credit: Stacey Solomon via Instagram)

Fans react and they’re backing Stacey Solomon, not Joe!

Stacey’s fans flooded the comments of her post to share their support for the star.

“Love this! Poor Joe had no chance,” one fan joked.

Another wrote: “Woooo yes love it! looks like joes lost his place in bed.”

“It’s September Joe, it’s basically Christmas,” a third teased.

“If you’re going to go to this much effort then you want to enjoy it for the whole of autumn,” another fan agreed.

“I love how he always tries to put his foot down, but never wins. Good try Joe,” a fifth fan commented.

