‘Josephine Drama!’ Joe Marler fans go wild as he makes drag transformation

Former rugby player Joe Marler has his fans obsessed after his glamorous drag transformation.

The 35-year-old, who was a popular contestant on Celebrity Traitors last year, has teamed up with Comic Relief for their Take Yourself Funny for Money campaign – and his makeover results are stunning.

Joe is teaming up with Comic Relief this year (Credit: ITV)

Joe Marler in drag

In an Instagram post shared earlier today (February 4), Joe can be seen wearing a black t-shirt with shorts at the beginning of a video clip.

He sported his signature mohawk and beard while holding a mannequin head with a curly blonde wig on top.

Over the top played a quote from Mean Girls, where the character Karen Smith pretended to be unwell: “I can’t go out,” she said as she began to fake a cough, “I’m sick!”

Joe mimicked the quote before the video transitioned into his drag persona dubbed Josephine Drama.

Rocking a full face of makeup and the blonde wig, Josephine could be seen donning a shimmery gold costume in red lighting.

“That is so fetch,” the caption read, referring to the famous quote Mean Girls.

“The fabulous Josephine Drama (AKA @joemarler17) embodying the Take Yourself Funny for Money spirit! Drag transformation by the amazing @elliediamondofficial & @boudica_the_queen.”

‘Danny Beard, you have competition!’

Fans immediately reacted to Joe’s iconic drag look, and it seems they can’t get enough!

“Yay, it’s that guy from Celebrity Slaytors!” one user wrote.

“Omg, brightened my day,” another shared, adding the flame emoji.

“That is some fabulous BIG hair,” a third remarked.

“OMG, what the hell am I seeing? This is absolutely bloody brilliant,” a fourth said.

“Ladies and gentlemen, Dame Joanna Mumley,” a fifth joked.

“Oh @thedannybeard, you have competition for the most fabulous bearded queen,” a sixth added.

This year’s Comic Relief takes place on Friday, March 20, 2026.

