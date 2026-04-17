Jodie Marsh appears in court and denies ‘putting hands around neighbour’s neck’ after she ‘lost it’ with him

Jodie Marsh has today appeared in court and denied assaulting her neighbour.

The former glamour model, 47, has pleaded not guilty to ‘putting her hands around her neighbour’s neck’ in a row.

Jodie was said to have “lost it” during the argument, the court heard.

Magistrates were also told that Jodie alleges her neighbours had “carried out a campaign of harassment” against her.

Jodie Marsh has appeared in court and denied assaulting her neighbour (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jodie Marsh appears in court

Jodie appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court in Essex and denied common assault on Friday April 17, 2026.

The charge against the ex lads’ mag favourite alleges she used “threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear or provoke unlawful violence”.

If convicted, common assault carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison.

Jodie’s alleged victims were named in court as Christopher Hynes and Susan Hammond.

The case has been adjourned for trial at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on May 7, 2027.

Jodie is said to have told The Sun following her plea hearing: “It’s ridiculous.”

New life at Fripps Farm

Jodie now lives a life a world away from her glamour modelling days.

In the noughties, she regularly appeared on Page 3 and in lads’ magazines along with the likes of her rival, Katie Price.

She also dabbled in a bodybuilding career between 2010 and 2011.

Jodie now runs Fripps Farm animal rescue in Essex (Credit: YouTube/ Jodie Marsh’s Animal Farm)

Jodie now runs Fripps Farm animal rescue centre in Lindsell, Essex.

Jodie began with rescuing dogs and goats. To date, she has now saved the lives of 350 different animals.

In court today, Jodie pleaded not guilty to assaulting Christopher Hynes by beating him on January 16 of this year.

She also pleaded not guilty to two counts of using threatening words or behaviour on the same date in Dunmow, Essex.

An Essex Police spokesperson previously said: “At around 12.40pm on Friday 16 January officers were called to an address in Lindsell to reports of a woman behaving aggressively towards a man and assaulting him.

“It was further reported that verbal threats were made.

“As a result of further enquiries, charges of common assault and using threatening/abusive/insulting words or behaviour have since been authorised against Jodie Marsh, 47, of Lindsell.”

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