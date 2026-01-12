Jodie Marsh sobs following devastating fire at her home: ‘The babies dying has broken me beyond belief’

Glamour model Jodie Marsh has broken her silence on the devastating fire that broke out at her Fripps Farm home over the weekend.

Jodie has largely turned her back on the spotlight in recent years, instead pouring her time and energy into helping the 250-plus animals that currently live at her Essex rescue centre.

However, over the weekend, tragedy struck, when a fire broke out at 47-year-old Jodie’s home on the farm. She said that she and her friends managed to rescue the 12 cats and four dogs that were inside the house and put the fire out, using hose pipes and fire extinguishers. However, two of her hand-reared baby monkeys died in the fire.

Jodie Marsh lost two baby monkeys in the fire at Fripps Farm (Credit: Instagram)

Jodie Marsh left devastated by house fire

Breaking her silence today (January 12), Jodie shared her devastation.

In an emotional video, Jodie said she was broken by it all as she had given up everything for her animals. “I’ve given up my whole life for them, and those babies meant everything to me. I am so broken, so broken. I don’t care about my house being destroyed. I have lost everything that’s valuable to me. But I don’t care. The only thing I care about is that I lost two baby marmosets.”

She went on to explain: “And the reason I had them in the bedroom is because their mum died giving birth. And I had to take them and hand rear them. They meant everything to me. That’s the biggest loss for me.

“This [her property] is just stuff that can be replaced. The babies dying has broken me beyond belief. Because I do everything for these animals.”

Jodie Marsh shared a sobbing clip from her fire-ravaged home (Credit: Instagram)

Fire damage shown in sobbing video taken by Jodie

In a follow-up video, Jodie showed the full extent of the damage to the upstairs of her farmhouse.

Sobbing while filming, Jodie walked along the fire and water-damaged landing to the main bedroom.

Holes had been burnt into the floor and ceiling, with beams and insulation exposed. Walls were stripped back by the fire to their bare bones. A tangled wire cage was sat on Jodie’s bed, the bedding underneath also charred by the fire. Her clothes were strewn all across the floor, obviously damaged by the fire. Her curtains were barely there and in tatters, having also gone up in flames.

Jodie Marsh’s bedroom after the fire (Credit: Instagram)

It was a scene of utter devastation, with friends urging her to “be careful” as she walked among the damage. Ducks and a cockerel could be heard outside the farmhouse, just a few of the hundreds of animals she has rescued and is caring for at the farm.

The animals include emus, llamas, alpacas, goats, sheep, cows, pigs and deer. There is also an enclosure full of peacocks and chickens, with geese and ducks roaming around.

Jodie and her friends battled the blaze at her Essex animal sanctuary (Credit: Instagram)

What caused the blaze?

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service issued a statement following the fire.

The blaze is understood to have been accidental and caused by an electrical item. A spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called at 4.56pm to a fire in Lindsell, Dunmow. On arrival, the property was full of smoke and crews discovered a fire in the upstairs bedroom.

“Crews worked hard to extinguish the fire and stop it from spreading. The cause of the fire has been recorded as accidental, started by an electrical item,” the spokesperson then added.

