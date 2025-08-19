Joan Collins, 92, targeted by trolls as she poses in white swimsuit

Trolls have taken aim at Hollywood legend Joan Collins after she shared a stunning Instagram shot showing her in a white swimsuit.

Dynasty star Joan looked super-chic as she showed off her figure during a spot of sunbathing in St Tropez.

However, the pic of the 92-year-old actress was slammed by some social media users for allegedly being ‘touched up’. But while it was claimed the image of the glam film actress set “unrealistic expectations”, others felt the “filter police” were being too harsh.

Joan Collins’ fans have a range of opinions on her appearance (Credit: YouTube)

Joan Collins shares eye-popping Instagram pic

As she uploaded the snap to her Insta account, The Stud star Joan indicated in her caption her thoughts are never that far from working, even in her nineties.

“Thinking of my next move or next movie!” she said, having noted she’d consider a potential project with “shades of Agatha Christie and Murder She Wrote”.

However, Joan also highlighted how she does very well with her downtime too, sharing: “Meanwhile, I’m relaxing in the South of France in 90° heat.”

She accessorised her sunseeker look with wide-brimmed red hat, keeping her head and face in the shade. However, going by the comments section of her post, users were more interested in making remarks about a different aspect of Joan’s appearance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joan Collins (@joancollinsdbe)

How fans reacted

Many of Joan’s celebrity pals offered her compliments, including Piers Morgan who wrote: “Lovely pic!”

Other Insta users were more forthright and not as courteous, even if they agreed that Joan’s appearance belies her years.

“Gorgeous but heavily filtered,” one commenter alleged, bluntly.

They went on: “Let’s be honest. Her skin in real life is not like this. Don’t appreciate unrealistic expectations for someone in her decade.”

Joan Collins strikes a pose in 2024 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

That remark provoked a wave of responses from other users. “Totally agree,” said one respondent. “True I prefer the real Joanie because that’s who she is and gorgeous in her own right. That to me means more than filters,” chipped in someone else.

Another supporter else indicated Joan’s personality shines through, writing: “Who is looking at her skin? She is a gorgeous person.”

Meanwhile, someone else tried to make sense of Insta reality: “Either the picture is old and has just been posted now or it is photoshopped. I doubt anyone born in 1933 looks like this now.”

Joan Collins married fifth husband Percy Gibson in 2002 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Leave her be’

However, other users furiously insisted whether filters were applied to the image or not is irrelevant.

“There are youngsters and young influencers out there swathed in filters – are you on their pages making these same comments?” one demanded. They continued: “Joan is all about the glam and if she wants to post a super-glam pic of herself using filters when EVERY young person out there is doing it, why the hell shouldn’t she? Leave her be.”

We don’t need the filter police trying to turn this into something negative.

Another person defended the possible use of photo tweaks: “For God’s sake, she’s 92! She’s always taken care of herself and looks great. WHO CARES IF SHE USES FILTERS? Go complain about someone that’s 18 or 25 filtered to smithereens. She’s 92! We don’t need the filter police trying to turn this into something negative.”

And yet another fan dismissed the criticism by claiming: “Of course it is filtered. The top photo and swimsuit photo don’t match. But who cares? She is so talented, and she has beauty from within. And quite frankly, she just radiates glamour. At her age, looking forward to doing another movie is simply amazing. I wish I had half her energy. God bless her and wish her well.”

