Dame Joan Collins appeared on Loose Women today to discuss her new show and her 20th book.

The Hollywood icon, 91, looked incredible as she told viewers about her show One Night Only, as well as her book called Behind The Shoulder Pads.

But it was Joan’s appearance which distracted viewers and many couldn’t believe she’s in her nineties.

On X – formerly known as Twitter – one viewer wrote: “How the heck is Joan Collins in her 90s?!

“She looks amazing, just gorgeous! Yeah, MAYBE she has had a little ‘work’ done, but so have 1000s of other actresses, and celebrities, but many don’t look great after it. Joan looks unreal!”

Another commented: “How is Joan Collins in her 90s?! She looks absolutely stunning!”

Meanwhile, a third said: “Joan Collins on Loose Women. 91 years old. Amazing.”

Another gushed: “I think Joan Collins is fabulous. Fancy looking like that in your nineties.”

On the show today, former Dynasty star Joan had her say on the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

She discussed whether it’s unfair to have contestants on the show who have dance experience. It comes amid backlash against Tasha Ghouri, who has some dance background.

How is Joan Collins in her 90s?! She looks absolutely stunning!

Host Ruth Langsford asked: “There are other people saying ‘that’s not fair for the amateurs’ you know people who have never even stepped on a dance floor. You watch the show, I know you’re a fan. So what do you think?”

Joan replied: “I don’t think people should be on who have dance experience.

“I think it’s much more fun to watch people who are total amateurs, you know like the blind guy, he’s amazing.”

She continued: “It’s not that I’m negating them, you know everybody has to do their thing but it’s not fair to the other contestants.

“I’ve had dance experience. I started going to dance school when I was three so I would probably be quite good.”

