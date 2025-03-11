Harry Potter star Jessie Cave has revealed she has joined Only Fans, to show off a very specific thing.

Jessie Cave, the actress who played Lavender Brown in three of the blockbuster Harry Potter movies has revealed on social media that she is starting Only Fans.

However the 37-year-old has confirmed she won’t be posting sexual content. Instead she will be posting videos of her hair, believing that there will be a spot in the market for it. And she even filmed telling her boyfriend.

Jessie Cave has joined Only Fans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jessie Cave joins Only Fans

She initially revealed the news on an Instagram video, stating she would be offering subscribers “the best quality hair sounds”, along with “very sensual stuff”.

Jessie then clarified what she is planning on selling while speaking on her Before We Break Up Again podcast. She assured that Only Fans isn’t meant to only be sexual things despite that being what it is known for.

On her self-titled Substack, Jessie went into further detail. She wrote: “One year. I will try it for one year. My aim? To get the house safe, cover the arsenic/lead wallpaper, build a new roof etc. My aim? To get out of debt.

“My aim? To empower myself. To probe to those in the past who have misjudged me that I’m not so sweet. And to put time into something I never invested in before: self-love.”

She told her boyfriend on camera (Credit: Youtube)

Jessie tells her boyfriend

She then posted a video on TikTok where she was playing with her hair, telling her boyfriend that she was starting the subscription platform.

When he asked what she was doing, she said: “Hair stuff. Stuff like this,” while continuing to brush her hair with her hands.

Her boyfriend asked if the subscribers would like it in a “sexual way”, she confirmed, admitting: “It is a fetish I think. I hope.”

Jessie said she was hoping for a “pure aesthetic” and wouldn’t try to sexualise the way she was dressing in the videos.

Her boyfriend can be heard off-screen admitting he “has never met anybody” with that particular fetish. But agreed that he finds the whole thing “exciting”.

Jessie is one of the many celebrities who have joined the site over the last few years. Along with many of those who have made their name from purely having an account.

Read more: Kerry Katona plans fourth boob job to get implants just months after splitting with fiance: ‘This happens when I am single’

What do you think of Jessie Cave joining Only Fans? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!