Strictly’s Janette Manrara’s baby confession in family update with Aljaž Škorjanec: ‘Time is ticking’

Janette Manrara has opened up about future baby plans with husband Aljaž Škorjanec.

The Strictly Come Dancing dancers have been together since 2010, and seven years later they tied the knot. Fast forward to July 2023, and Aljaž – who is on Strictly today (November 9) and Janette welcomed baby daughter, Lyra.

But last month, Janette admitted that it is unlikely she and Aljaž will be expanding their family any time soon…

Janette and Aljaz welcomed their daughter in 2023 (Credit: ITV)

Janette shuts down baby plans with Aljaž

Appearing on the Spinning Plates podcast, Janette made a frank admission when talking about her future family plans. She told host Sophie Ellis-Bextor: “I don’t think Aliaj and I will have any more children.

“I’m 42 this year, so the clock is ticking. I mean, never say never. We might.”

Janette then shared that she would have concerns about raising an only child if there were no immediate family around, like “aunts and uncles and grandparents nearby”.

However, Janette noted: “I grew up with such a big family. Like Cubans, we’re just like, there was 20 of us all the time in the house.”

She spoke about future baby plans (Credit: BBC)

‘We’re kind of learning as we go’

Janette went on to share that hubby Aljaž didn’t have a huge extended family “but his nucleus, his mum and his dad and his grandmothers and sister, they were all really close”.

The It Takes Two host added: “We’re kind of learning as we go, the people that are going to be a part of her life, not because we make them, but that are choosing to be a part of her life.

“And when she goes to nursery, and I’m hoping like as she starts getting older and older, she’ll make friends at nursery, and then we could throw parties for her with her friends and things like that.”

Janette on becoming a mum later in life

Janette also spoke about the advantages to becoming a mum later in life. She explained: “I found that so liberating from my own kind of self-work and self reflect, reflecting that I did … letting things go, letting people go and just kind of doing me and working on me and only really processing my reaction to things.

“I think I’m a better mother to Lyra for that as well. If Lyra would have been born before I had kind of done the work on myself, I don’t know if I would have been as good of a mom really, because I would have maybe tried to control her and tried to like make her do certain things and behave in certain ways.”

Watch Strictly on Sunday (November 9) at 7:10pm on BBC One.

Read more: Strictly’s Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec share heartfelt parenting statement: ‘It’s not easy’

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.