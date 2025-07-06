Jane McDonald’s shock sex confession about toyboy beau who ‘brought sunshine back into her life’

Jane McDonald previously opened up about her toyboy romance and how he ‘brought sunshine back into her life’.

The TV presenter, 62, has had a whirlwind love life over the years – including two marriages and plenty of heartbreak.

Back in 2003, Jane – who is on Cruising with Jane McDonald today (July 6) – split from hubby and manager Henrik Brixen.

But the national treasure later found love again with a younger man, Jarek Pyc – who apparently did wonders for Jane’s sex drive…

The singer dated someone 12 years younger than her (Credit: YouTube)

Jane McDonald on toyboy romance

Jane and her now ex-husband Henrik met on a cruise ship where she was singing and he worked as a plumber. They married in 1998 in the Caribbean, and it was televised on BBC.

Soon afterwards Jane handed the business side of her career over to her husband. But it didn’t help their marriage. And in 2003 they ended up getting divorced.

In the summer of 2003, Jane moved on with Polish-born saxophone player Jarek Pyc, who was 30 at the time, and 12 years her junior.

“Jarek arrived at just the right time,” Jane said in 2005 to the Mirror.

She added: “I began a wonderful relationship with this young man who gave me back all the confidence that had been knocked out of me. There was sunshine in my life again.”

She previously gushed about her former beau (Credit: ITV)

Jane on ‘lovely’ toyboy

Meanwhile, in another interview, Jane opened up about her sex life, and admitted that dating Jarek and coming off the contraceptive pill had helped.

“Since I came off it, I seem to have found my own rhythm… and what a difference!” she told the Mirror.

Jane went on: “I’d never had a sex drive before – I would have rather had a cup of tea – but it’s so much better now. Okay, I still have a fairly low sex drive but now I have my moments, too. It could be an age thing. Having hit 40 I’m a lot more confident. And I met this lovely young man who brought sunshine back into my life.”

Sadly Jane and Jarek didn’t work out and the pair eventually called it quits – but maintained a good friendship. In 2012, the Standard even reported that Jarek was working as her tour’s musical director at the time.

The star went on to find love with old flame Eddie Rothe. However, their love affair was sadly cut short when he died of cancer in 2021.

Cruising with Jane McDonald airs on Sunday (July 6) at 9:15am on Channel 5.

