Fans of Jane McDonald have shared their concerns after she announced she has signed up to the social media platform TikTok.

Since shooting to fame in the nineties as a cruise ship singer, Jane has become a regular on TV screens. And over the years, she has amassed a huge following.

And this week, Jane McDonald delighted plenty of her fans when she announced her new TikTok account. However, some of her fans were quick to share their concerns…

The presenter has signed up to TikTok (Credit: ITV)

Jane McDonald reveals new TikTok account

On Saturday (October 4), Jane took to her new official TikTok account to reveal she is now on the platform.

Wearing a printed green shirt a matching jacket and trousers, Jane looked stunning and told fans: “Hiya, it’s me! Now I’ve finally gone and done it, I’ve got a TikTok account.

“It’s taken me ages but it’s official now. I’m not big on socials you know what I’m like, but I’m going to change and I’m now going to try and be sort of a bit more in-your-face if you like. So welcome! I’ve arrived…”

The new video marks Jane’s social media return after a few months, with her last non-promotional post shared on Instagram in May; and it was a video of her strutting down a hallway.

Jane warned ‘be careful’

As expected, fans were over the moon to see Jane, with one person writing: “So glad you’ve joined TikTok Jane! Love watching you on telly.” Another added: “This has made me sooo happy.”

A third chimed in: “Looking good Jane we have not seen you on TV and I’ve missed you.”

However, other followers were quick to warn Jane about TikTok and its downfalls. One person penned: “Be careful Jane on TikTok.”

A second said: “You’re great! Love watching your programmes… TikTok is a tough place though so I hope you’ve got a strong media team to remove all the horrible unnecessary stuff cos you’re too lovely to have to deal with it.”

Someone else declared: “You have been warned. lol.” A fourth penned: “Oh! Jane. What are you doing. TikTok is a minefield. But you’ve found a friend.”

Read more: Jane McDonald’s shock sex confession about toyboy beau who ‘brought sunshine back into her life’

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know