James Norton on life threatening health condition that caused ‘pandemonium’ at award ceremony

James Norton – whose drama, King & Conqueror, is on tonight (Sunday, September 14) – once opened up about a life-threatening condition he has.

TV star James Norton, 40, admitted that the condition even once caused “pandemonium” at an award ceremony!

James has diabetes (Credit: ITV)

James Norton on life-threatening health condition

James has extensively discussed his diabetes in the past and how he manages it.

The Happy Valley actor was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes back when he was 22 years old.

The star has many ways of managing the condition; however, there was one occasion where “pandemonium” broke loose because of it.

Speaking on the Off The Menu podcast in June, James opened up about how things went a bit wrong for him during the GQ Men of the Year awards in November 2024.

James explained that he had taken insulin before the event and was anticipating a carbohydrate-heavy meal. However, he was served a “fashion dinner” of smoked trout and no bread. There was also a lengthy wait for the main course.

‘I was looking really ill’

Whilst Jude Law was giving a speech at the ceremony, James was struggling as his blood sugar levels dropped drastically.

“I was dripping with sweat,” he recalled. “I am on the high table sitting opposite Nicole Kidman and there are cameras everywhere: if I stand up, it’s really rude.”

James then grew concerned that he was going to pass out and alerted a waiter nearby.

“I said, ‘I’m diabetic. You need to help me. I need some orange juice really quickly, please,'” he said.

“That caused pandemonium to break loose. I was looking really ill at this point,” he then continued.

Staff hurried back with some orange juice, a Pret chocolate bar, as well as a bowl of hot potatoes.

“Someone backstage had cooked me a bowl of potatoes. Everyone down the table is going, ‘Why are you…?’ I just looked like a potato-loving glutton. In the middle of the speech as well!” he said.

James has a continuous glucose monitor (Credit: BBC)

James Norton on managing his diabetes

James then went on to say how he wears a continuous glucose monitor to track his blood sugar levels.

He also detailed how he would suffer bouts of hypoglycemia or “hypos” overnight.

“[I’d] wake up in a sweaty mess, discombobulated, disoriented, scared. If you’re with a partner, it’s quite scary for them because often hypos are serious things. You lose your mind a bit,” he said.

“Now, way before that happens, we get a beep, which wakes us up. Since then, my glucose is just more controlled. I sleep so much better.”

King and Conqueror airs tonight (Sunday, September 14) from 9.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

