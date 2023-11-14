To mark World Diabetes Day, diabetic celebs who work hard to raise awareness

Today (14 November) is World Diabetes Day. And 2023 marks 100 years since scientists Frederick Banting and John Macleod won a Nobel Prize for discovering insulin.

Diabetes is a condition that causes a person’s blood sugar level to become too high. Thankfully, medical advances have continued to progress over the last century. This has ensured that treatment is an option for those suffering with the condition.

Amid the health breakthroughs, celebrities – some of whom are diabetic themselves – have also helped raised awareness about the disease.

Here are just a few famous faces who have brought attention to the causes, symptoms, and treatment of diabetes.

James Norton was diagnosed in the early stages of his acting career (Credit: BBC)

James Norton

Happy Valley star James was reportedly diagnosed in 2010. However, he already had family experience of diabetes as his mother and sister have Type 1 diabetes, too.

He is said to have said about his condition: “My diabetes is a superpower. It’s given me extraordinary empathy, and that empathy extends to everyone.”

James has also said: “I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in 2010 when I was near the start of my acting career. Managing the condition is a challenge, but I haven’t let it get in my way!”

Furthermore, James reportedly doesn’t follow a strict diet. The Grantchester actor is quoted as saying: “If I turn down pudding it’s because I need to lose weight for a role, not because of my diabetes!”

Nikita has raised awareness about the condition (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Nikita Kuzmin

Strictly dancer Nikita has type 1 diabetes and wears a white patch – known as a libre sensor – on the back of his arm. It’s clearly visible during his performances on the show.

Nikita was diagnosed when he was a teen and confessed he thought his dance career was over.

“I mean, first of all, the message I would really love to send to all the kids and general people is that this is our superpower,” he said.

“We get to learn how to be responsible from a young age. How to deal with problems with the condition. And second of all, it’s really important that we find someone with the same condition that we can look up to,” he then continued.

Nina Wadia has been a big supporter of the JDRF (Credit: ITV)

Nina Wadia

EastEnders and Strictly Come Dancing star Nina, a supporter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation charity, has previously opened up about her son Aidan being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes aged 10.

She said back in 2017: “There is no one braver in my life than my son. It is really tough to live with type 1, and the diagnosis was a terrible shock, but it is not the end of the world. Aidan has helped me to see that.

“A doctor told us we can still expect our son to have a great life, due to all the medical technology there now is to help. I am incredibly grateful for the research that JDRF funds towards this.”

To that end, Nina has donated prizes from taking part in the likes of Celebrity Catchphrase and Celebrity Tipping Point to JDRF.

Mr Motivator: ‘I hope that, one day, research will lead to a cure’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Mr Motivator

Similarly, breakfast TV fave Mr Motivator also supports fundraising opportunities for diabetes research due to the condition affecting a family member – his daughter.

The fitness star raised over £120,000 with several campaigns, including the 100 Challenge. He’s also shared tips on the best approaches to exercise when living with diabetes.

“As a father of a daughter with type 1 diabetes, I hope that one day, research will lead to a cure,” he’s said.

Ed Gamble

Stand-up comedian Ed is known to fans for his appearances on panel shows, and Celebrity Hunted.

He was diagnosed with Type 1 at 13 and makes use of a blood glucose monitor. That includes a sensor in his stomach that transmits readings via his skin to an app on his phone so he can check results.

Ed has raised money for research by taking part in numerous marathons. And he’s also taken his show Blood Sugar, concerning his condition, on tour.

Nick Jonas

Pop singer Nick has addressed diabetes several times on social media.

Diagnosed aged 13, he later shared a pic on Instagram of his appearance at the time.

He captioned his 2018 post: “13 years ago today I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. The picture on the left is me a few weeks after my diagnosis. Barely 100 pounds after having lost so much weight from my blood sugar being so high before going to the doctor where I would find out I was diabetic.”

Additionally, Nick also made a showing in a 2023 Super Bowl commercial – reaching huge audiences – for the Dexcom G7, a glucose monitoring device.

Tom Hanks: ‘I thought I could avoid diabetes by removing the buns from my cheeseburgers’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Tom Hanks

Film legend Tom revealed he had been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in 2013.

He later said in 2016 how he’d been a “total idiot” for not addressing his high blood sugar and diet before it was too late.

The Forrest Gump Oscar winner reflected: “I’m part of the lazy American generation that has blindly kept dancing through the party and now finds ourselves with a malady.”

Tom went on: “I thought I could avoid it by removing the buns from my cheeseburgers. Well, it takes a little bit more than that.”

My doctor says if I can hit a target weight, I will not have type 2 diabetes anymore.

However, Tom did get a message about treatment over very clearly as he looked back on his own approach.

“My doctor says if I can hit a target weight, I will not have type 2 diabetes anymore,” he added.

For more information from the NHS about diabetes, click on the link.

