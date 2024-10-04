Star of I’m A Celebrity James Haskell has been hospitalised after having to undergo surgery following an incident with Mike Tindall.

Former English rugby player James participated in I’m A Celeb in 2019 and finished fourth place.

Former I’m A Celeb star James had to have surgery on his arm (Credit: Instagram)

James Haskell hospitalised after Mike Tindall injury

In a social media post shared on Wednesday (October 2), James left his Instagram followers worried after sharing snapshots from a hospital bed with his arm in a sling.

Despite smiling in the images, the 39-year-old DJ revealed he had to have an operation.

“Not what I thought I’d be doing this week! But I’m alive, the op went well. Did someone say rehab? I know a lot about rehab. Let the journey begin,” he wrote.

The following day, James uploaded a video of himself with Mike Tindall where the pair watched a video of a male lifting a female and spinning her around.

Believing they could do a good job themselves, James and Mike showed off their various attempts. After failing a few times, James managed to nearly nail it on the third try. However, it clearly came at a cost.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Good The Bad & The Rugby (@goodbadrugby)

“How Hask tore his bicep…” they wrote in the caption. “We’re sorry @jameshaskell!”

Since lying in hospital, James’ followers have wished him a speedy recovery.

James’ followers hope he recovers soon (Credit: YouTube)

“Hope [you’re] ok big fella,” Olympic sprinter Iwan Thomas wrote.

“Get well soon mate! VT needs you in one piece this winter,” DJ SILQUE shared.

“Ahhh no! Wishing you a speedy recovery,” a third remarked.

“Get well soon, I’m recovering from a knee replacement last month so understand the rehab vibe!” a fourth commented.

“Wishing you all the love and a speedy recovery mate,” a fifth person shared.

