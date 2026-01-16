Jake Quickenden pleads for help as son, 1, left ‘screaming’ in pain

Jake Quickenden has taken to his social media to ask his followers for help, as his son Kit, one, has been left “screaming” in pain.

In January last year, Jake and his wife, Sophie, welcomed their second child together, Kit, four years after welcoming their older son, Leo. Sophie already had a child, Freddie, from a previous relationship.

But over the years, Jake has shared a lot of their life together on social media. And now, the former X-Factor star has asked his followers for help, as Kit suffers a terrible dose of chickenpox.

Jake Quickenden pleads for help

Taking to Instagram this morning (January 16), Jake posted an image of Kit holding one of his books, while covered in chickenpox.

The 37 year old then took to his caption to ask fans for any advice, admitting it is “awful” watching his son be in so much pain.

He wrote: “Guys. If anyone has anything that helps my little man, let me know please. Tried oats in the bath, got Poxclin moose, Calpol and Piriton.

“He is so upset and so sore! It is absolutely awful seeing him like this. I just sat and blew cold air on him for 30 minutes. And it was the only time he wasn’t screaming.

“Thanks in advance. PS. Chickenpox is the worst.”

But Jake also told fans in the comments that his other son, Leo, 4, also recently had it. However, his was more “chill”, while Kit’s is “three times as bad”.

Taking to his Stories, Jake also shared a photo of Kit lying down. He wrote: “Bless him. Worst thing to happen. I would be crying my eyes out. So, I hate to think about how uncomfortable he feels.”

Fans immediately support Jake

Taking to the comments of the post, fans and fellow celebrities rushed to share how sorry they were, and offered their own advice.

Former I’m A Celebrity winner, Danny Miller, commented: “Sending loads of love mate. Sounds and looks awful for you all. Loads of love.”

One fan penned: “Aw mate. Nightmare. Keep doing the oat baths and cotton gloves at night to stop him from scratching the spots. Hope he feels better soon. So hard to watch.”

“Poor little man. I remember it well with my son. It’s absolutely awful,” a third commented.

