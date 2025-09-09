Jake Quickenden has been flooded with support after paying tribute to his late brother 13 years after his death.

The This Morning presenter’s younger brother, Oliver, was diagnosed with a different type of bone cancer, an osteosarcoma, after injuring his knee playing football. Tragically though, Oliver died in 2012 aged just 19.

And this week, Jake candidly admitted that “it all came crashing down for him” recently as he remembered Oliver on the anniversary of his death.

The TV star lost his brother to cancer (Credit: Channel 4)

Jake Quickenden’s sad tribute to brother

Taking to his Instagram on Monday (September 8), Jake Quickenden paid tribute to his brother in a heartbreaking social media post.

Alongside photos of Oliver, Jake wrote in the caption: “September is a weird one full of happy moments and complete sadness for me. Leo and Fred starting new schools, my birthday, mine and Sophie’s anniversary, kit almost crawling and saying Dada and running the great north run yesterday all lovely happy moments.”

He then added: “But today it all came crashing down, I’ve been ok as l’ve had a busy day but now as I sit down the kids in bed I’m Sad and broken.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Quickenden (@jakequickenden)

‘See you on the other side one day’

Jake explained: “13 years today I lost Oliver my little brother to cancer, everyday it hurts but today 13 years on it hurts a little bit more. I wish he could have shared special moments with me, I wish he could have been the naughty uncle that winds the kids up and then leaves, wish I could have had a beer with him on my birthday, but I can’t and it’s hard.

“I often speak of grief and some days I think I’m doing good. But some days like I said, I’m sad and slightly bitter that he was taken away so young. Love you brother, miss you and I know you’re watching. See you on the other side one day. Get the beers in the fridge.”

Jake supported by fans

Following Jake’s post, his fans rushed to send their support and thoughts. One person said in the comments section: “So so sad Jake…. He’s looking down at you all and he would have been proud of what you’ve achieved. Part of him lives on in you. Much love to all.”

Another added: “I’m sure he’s never far away from you Jake, pushing you on when you need it the most. Sending love.”

A third chimed in: “Sending lots of love my man.”

Read more: Jack Quickenden shares heartbreak as wife and kids leave for America: ‘I feel sad and guilty’

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.