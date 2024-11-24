Singer Jake Quickenden has made it his mission to spread awareness about cancer after losing two of his loved ones to the illness.

The X Factor star, who is appearing on the latest episode of Celebrity Antiques Road Trip this weekend (November 24), recently opened up about losing his father and little brother. Around the same time, Jake also revealed that he has ADHD.

Although the personal loss took a huge toll on him, he’s now working towards an important cause.

Jake lost his dad and brother to cancer (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Antiques Road Trip’s Jake Quickenden on tragic loss

The former I’m A Celebrity star appeared on Sunday Brunch in October and spoke about the tragic passing of his family members.

Talking about the causes he’s involved in, the TV star said: “I like getting involved with stuff like this. I lost my dad, and then I lost my little brother to cancer. So I just think it’s when that happened for me, I just wanted the world to stop, but it doesn’t.”

I feel like my childhood was kind of just watching people in my family get cancer.

He lost his little brother Oliver to osteosarcoma in 2012, and his father passed away of bone cancer in 2010.

As well as raising funds for charities, Jake believes awareness is key, as the disease can affect anyone.

“It keeps turning and I think especially now, unfortunately, cancer is going to kind of affect everyone in one way or the other, whether or not it’s their family, their friends, somebody you know, will be affected by cancer,” he said.

Jake further revealed that his mother had skin cancer. “I feel like my childhood was kind of just watching people in my family get cancer.”

He was 20 when his dad passed away and he lost his little brother to the same disease three years later.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunday Brunch (@sundaybrunchc4)

Spreading cancer awareness

As for bringing more attention to the issue, Jake revealed he was teaming up with Stand Up to Cancer for the 100 Squats a Day challenge.

Stand Up To Cancer is a charity that funds and develops cancer treatment. The squat challenge is to raise more awareness of the disease.

The Celebrity Antiques Road Trip star noted: “It’s just about kind of raising the money for the funds – they have raised £130 million so far, and that’s gone towards about 73 clinical trials, and it’s about awareness.”

Jake is also a celebrity ambassador for Sarcoma UK.

Celebrity Antiques Road Trip airs Sunday (November 24) at 7pm on BBC2.

Read more:

So, will you tune into Celebrity Antiques Road Trip? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.