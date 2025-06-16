Alice Evans will be feeling “more pain and heartache” after ex-husband Ioan Gruffudd announced he’s expecting a baby with his new wife Bianca Wallace, one expert has claimed.

The news – posted on Instagram – comes two months after the pair tied the knot. And will surely come as a further blow to actress Alice, 56, following her acrimonious split from the father of her two children.

Ioan Gruffudd and wife Bianca are expecting their first baby (Credit: Splash News)

Alice Evans and Ioan Gruffudd’s messy divorce

Ioan, 51, filed for divorce in March 2021, after Alice Evans posted on social media that her husband was walking out on them and their two daughters. Their divorce was finalised in 2023. However, they are still battling over spousal support and custody and financial support for their two daughters Ella, 15, and Elsie, 11.

In February this year, Alice claimed she was unable to pay her rent. As a result, she claimed she was being evicted from her Los Angeles home. However, in earlier court papers, Ioan called Alice’s claims of poverty “exaggerated”. He also claimed it was a “false narrative” that she and the children have been left destitute.

The couple met on the set of the movie 102 Dalmatians in 2000. They tied the knot in Mexico in 2007.

New marriage and another baby

Ioan started dating Bianca, 32, in July 2021, and they announced their engagement in 2024. Now, months after their wedding, they’re expanding their family.

In an Instagram post shared on Father’s Day, Ioan could be seen in shadow kissing his wife’s baby bump. It was captioned: “Baby Gruffudd poppin’ out to say hello!”

The comments on the post – that appears on both Bianca and Ioan’s Instagram grids – have been limited to people they follow.

And relationship expert and co-founder of So Syncd, Louella Alderson thinks this move could’ve been paid to “protect” himself and Bianca from the inevitable backlash.

Ioan Gruffudd and wife Bianca’s baby news to ‘reopen’ old wounds

Speaking about how Alice might be feeling now, Louella told ED!: “Alice Evans has made her feelings about Ioan pretty clear since their split was first announced. This will be more pain and heartache for her. She will feel like she can’t escape Ioan and Bianca’s progressing relationship.

“It’s likely she finds this all-consuming and emotionally destabilising, especially if she hasn’t fully grieved the end of her relationship with Ioan.”

She can’t escape Ioan and Bianca’s progressing relationship.

Louella added: “A new baby is another reminder of how Ioan is moving on with his life. And this could reopen the feelings of rejection and shame for Alice that were initially felt around the breakup.”

Alice Evans has found her divorce from Ioan Gruffudd heartbreaking (Credit: YouTube)

Ioan ‘happy, excited and scared of how it’ll be perceived’

As for how father-to-be Ioan is feeling, Louella told us: “Ioan is probably feeling a wide range of emotions. He’ll be happy and excited about being a father again and having a baby with Bianca.

“But he was likely nervous about announcing the pregnancy and scared of how the public would perceive it.”

She added: “Limiting the comments on his Instagram post could be a way to protect both Bianca and himself from online backlash, as well as to avoid giving Alice or her supporters a platform to express negativity over a moment that should be joyful and about the couple.”

Alice and Ioan met in 2000 and he filed for divorce 21 years later (Credit: Splash News)

‘Rubbing salt in the wounds’ for his daughters

Asked how a new baby could impact his relationship with his older daughters, Louella shared her concerns. Especially after daughter Ella previously filed a restraining order against her dad and Bianca.

“It sounds like Ioan’s relationship with his children is already strained. And this announcement could add more distance between them. When one parent leaves another, children can also feel rejected and put blame on themselves.

“So if Ioan’s children have already felt like he’s been an absent father and more focused on his relationship with Bianca than supporting them, it’s likely they may feel threatened by the news he is having another baby.

“And Ioan announcing this on Father’s Day could further rub salt into the wounds for his children.”

She continued: “While Ioan and Bianca have the right to move forward and celebrate this new chapter, the emotional reality for Alice and the children is nuanced.”

