Inside the Beckhams’ Christmas – Victoria’s racy outfit; Harper’s ‘grown-up’ appearance; lavish tree

The Beckhams gave fans a treat this holiday season with an intimate glimpse into their luxurious Christmas celebrations.

Spending the festive period in both Miami and London, the Beckhams took to Instagram to showcase what Christmas is all about.

The Beckhams enjoyed festive celebrations in Miami and London this year (Credit: Cover Images)

The Beckhams’ Christmas

On Christmas Eve, David had sported festive pyjamas and a Santa hat. In a video shared to Instagram, he whipped up a cocktail for Victoria, channelling Tom Cruise’s bartender character from the 1988 film Cocktail.

“So I’m glad you learned something from Tom Cruise. What are you making me?” Victoria teased from behind the camera.

“Something very exotic,” David responded.

Meanwhile, part of the festivities took place at the Beckhams’ newly purchased ‘£60million’ Miami mansion.

The sprawling 14,270-square-foot property boasts nine bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, a spa, a gym, and even a rooftop lounge with breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay.

Romeo Beckham shared highlights from their Florida celebrations on social media, including a lavish roast dinner.

The family also enjoyed the Florida sunshine aboard their superyacht, Seven, named after David Beckham’s iconic England shirt number.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

David Beckham carves turkey on Christmas Day

David also shared a video as he was seen carving some turkey on Christmas Day. He wrote: “Traditional cutting of the turkey that mum’s been cooking all day!! Love you all so so much Happy Christmas, good job.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

Elsewhere, Victoria had shared a video of Santa Claus visiting the family for a festive singalong.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

Harper Beckham shows off ‘grown-up’ appearance

In another post, shared by Victoria on Boxing Day, the family posed in front of a towering, lavishly decorated Christmas tree.

Victoria stunned in a blazer worn as a daring minidress, paired with fishnet tights and stilettos.

David complimented her look with a tailored black suit and loafers.

Their children followed suit with equally trendy outfits. Brooklyn kept it casual with a black button-down shirt, dark jeans, and white sneakers. Romeo embraced a modern edge in a leather jacket, trousers, and olive green loafers. Cruz opted for a preppy vibe with a sweater, brown slacks, and lace-up shoes.

Harper Beckham stole the spotlight with her strapless maxi bodycon dress. Fans couldn’t believe how grown-up she looked.

Fans were stunned by Harper’s “grown-up” appearance in the Christmas pictures (Credit: Cover Images)

One person said: “Harper looks so grown-up in these pictures. Great to have the whole family together.”

Another gushed: “Harper is so darling.”

Elsewhere in the picture, Brooklyn’s wife Nicola Peltz Beckham added her own flair with wide-leg pants, a red corset top, and a leather jacket.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@nicolaannepeltzbeckham)

“Being together for the holidays makes me so happy. I love you all so much,” Victoria captioned the post, which featured the family posing in front of a sparkling Christmas tree.

Among the carousel of images, one snap showed the four Beckham siblings embracing.

Another captured the Beckham men dressed in their holiday best.

Read more: Inside the Beckhams’ lavish wish lists as they swap London Christmas for ‘£60m’ Miami mansion

So, how did you celebrate Christmas? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.