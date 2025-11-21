Inside I’m A Celebrity star Vogue Williams’ luxury London pad with Spencer Matthews – £4.7m pricetag; indoor gym; home cinema and bar

When she’s not roughing it up in the Australian jungle, I’m A Celebrity star Vogue Williams lives in luxury with hubby Spencer Matthews in London.

Here’s an inside look at the couple’s stunning home. From its enormous price tag to its indoor gym and cinema room, here’s a closer look…

Vogue and Spencer live together in London (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Inside I’m A Celebrity Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews

After meeting in 2017 on the set of The Jump, the couple moved into a luxurious four-bedroom apartment in Battersea, London.

Since moving in together, the celebrity couple have welcomed three children – Theodore, five, Gigi, three, and Otto, two.

The couple initially only had the first floor of the apartment. However, they bought the ground floor after a couple of years of living there.

Over the years, the couple has given fans glimpses of their stunning pad, which was reportedly on the market earlier this year for £4.7 million.

Not only does the home have four bedrooms, but it also features a home gym, a cinema room, and a dressing room for Vogue’s outfits!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by voguewilliams (@voguewilliams)

In one video, filmed for the All Round Mine podcast in 2022, Vogue gave fans a closer look at her and Spencer’s open-plan living room/kitchen space.

The living room features a huge, burnt orange L-shaped sofa, paintings on the wall, and a big, wall-mounted TV, surrounded by bookshelves.

A closer look at Vogue and Spencer’s living room (Credit: Lick / YouTube)

Vogue also showed Gigi’s room, which had been painted turquoise, and featured bookshelves adorned with stuffed animals. More stunning paintings could be seen hanging from the walls.

In the video, Vogue also gave fans a glimpse of the office area, which featured a custom-made desk, plenty of natural light, and once again, a plethora of colourful pop art lining the walls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by voguewilliams (@voguewilliams)

Home gym and walk-in closet

The video also saw Vogue show off her dining room. The airy room featured a see-through table, covered by a blue and white patterned tablecloth.

“We used to have an enormous dining table. So this is about a quarter of the size, and it fits much better,” Vogue said at the time.

Elsewhere in Spencer and Vogue’s home is a home gym.

The wood-panelled floored gym, which has featured in Vogue’s Instagram, appears to be downstairs and features a Smith Machine, gym benches, all the necessary weights, and yoga mats.

Vogue and Spencer’s home also has a walk-in closet for Vogue’s clothes.

The closet, which is lined by black-glass wardrobes, also has a display cabinet running through the middle.

Cinema bar and roof terrace

The stunning London property is also home to a cinema and bar, where the family can chill out and watch movies, and it also has a roof terrace, which features deck chairs to sunbathe in during summer in the city.

Vogue and Spencer’s bedroom has been painted in neutral tones and features floor-to-ceiling windows, as well as an en-suite.

There are two other bathrooms in the property too, including one that has very cute elephant wallpaper!

This is just one of the couple’s homes. They also have a property in Ireland, as well as one in Jersey!

Vogue regularly shares videos and snaps from her home on Instagram, so keep your eyes peeled for any more glimpses of its stunning interior!

Read more: I’m A Celebrity fans countdown to first elimination as viewers make up their minds on who they want out

Catch Vogue on I’m A Celebrity tonight (Friday, November 21) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

So, what do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.