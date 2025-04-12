Inside Charlotte Church’s ‘feud’ with Cheryl – ‘nasty piece of work’, brutal boyfriends digs and ‘fat’ jibe

Charlotte Church is no stranger to being outspoken – and back in the day, she ended up in a rather public spat with Cheryl.

Singer Charlotte – who is on Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen today (April 12) – shot to fame as a youngster, and went on to have major success as not just a pop star but a presenter too.

However, not afraid to speak her mind, Charlotte found herself embroiled in a ‘feud’ with fellow singer Cheryl in the 2000s – and both of them did not hold back…

Cheryl claimed Charlotte ‘copied’ Girls Aloud (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Charlotte Church and Cheryl had past ‘feud’

Charlotte and Cheryl’s ‘feud’ began in 2005 when Cheryl reportedly accused the singer of copying Girls Aloud.

“She says Charlotte has no originality and reckons she is trying to copy the image that made them a chart success,” a source told The Sun at the time.

Cheryl can go and take a running jump!

And Charlotte was quick to fire back at Cheryl, as Digital Spy reports.

Not taking it lying down, she told The Sun: “Girls Aloud wouldn’t be able to sing Crazy Chick if they possibly tried. They just don’t have the range, darling. And when they’ve sold as many records as me, then they can comment. Maybe Cheryl is bitter.”

She added: “Actually I don’t mind the rest of them. I’ve met Nadine [Coyle] and Kimberley [Walsh] a few times and they’re nice. But Cheryl can go and take a running jump!”

The pair took shots at each other’s boyfriends too (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Cheryl’s dig about Charlotte’s boyfriend

Cheryl then dragged Charlotte’s then-boyfriend Gavin Henson into their beef.

“I don’t know who she and her scabby boyfriend think they are. He looks like a girl and she’s not even gorgeous,” Cheryl said, as Mirror reports.

Charlotte hit back once more and quipped: “Look love, when you can sing [bleep]ing Ave Maria, then you can have a go.”

She also slammed Cheryl for staying with Ashley Cole, amid cheating claims.

She said: “Cheryl proved she’s got no backbone. To take Ashley back shows a complete lack of self-respect.”

However, their feud was not over yet.

Charlotte urged Cheryl to ‘get a hobby’ amid their feud (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Charlotte said Cheryl ‘needs to grow up’

In 2006, Cheryl took a brutal swipe at Charlotte over her Walkers crisps TV campaign.

“The one where she’s stuffing her face? I think that’s very appropriate!” Cheryl said.

She is then said to have described Charlotte as “a nasty little piece of work with a fat head”.

Charlotte responded and told Mirror about their rivalry: “I think she just needs to grow up and get a hobby – golf or something.

“But stop having a go at me because it’s getting pathetic. First of all, it was quite funny – but now it’s just pathetic and I’m going to knock her out if I ever see her,” she added.

Charlotte praises Cheryl

It seemed Charlotte and Cheryl eventually buried the hatchet though. Fast forward to 2009, and Charlotte called a truce when she praised Cheryl’s performance on The X Factor.

“I’ve got to say she was really good – it can’t have been easy. But I thought she carried it off and did very well. I enjoyed it,” Charlotte said, as Closer reports.

She added: “It’s a good song and she looked great performing it on TV. Good luck to her.”

Watch Charlotte on Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen on Saturday (April 12) at 11:45am on ITV1.

