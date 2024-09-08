Charlotte Church is happily married to her musician husband Jonathan Powell – but it’s fair to say her love life has had its ups and downs.

Since shooting to fame back in the late 1990s, Charlotte has become one of the UK’s biggest stars. From smash-hit albums to dabbling into the world of TV, the Welsh star – who is on Tipping Point today (September 8) – has kept busy over the years. However, the singer’s love life hasn’t exactly been a walk in the park.

But why did she admit to punching her ex? When did she tie the knot? And what did one of her exes do that got him sent to prison for 12 years? Keep reading to find out…

The singer’s had a colourful love life (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Charlotte Church on first boyfriend

Back in the 2000s, Charlotte dated model and musician Steve Johnson. The pair were together from 2002 until 2003. At the time, Steve claimed Charlotte’s mother Maria put an end to their relationship.

“She [Charlotte’s mum] used to say [to Charlotte]: ‘We’ve come from a lower class and moved to upper class and now you’re going out with someone from the lower class.’ It’s no good,” Steve once shared, as WalesOnline reports.

It was then reported that Steve had cheated on Charlotte and sold a story to the papers.

Charlotte told The Guardian in 2010: “That’s definitely one of my things: you cheat on me and there’s no second chances. When I’m with someone I don’t even look at other people.”

Things ended badly with Charlotte and Kyle (Credit: Shutterstock)

Charlotte church ‘punched’ ex who sold a story

After things ended with Steve, Charlotte struck up a romance with Kyle Johnson in 2003. The couple dated for 18-months until he sold details of their sex life to a paper.

Speaking to The Guardian, Charlotte revealed she found out about it him selling a story the night before, when she ran into him at a local club.

“He came in with his friends, and I said: ‘You stupid little [bleep]! You’re no better than the [bleep] on my shoe! I can’t believe you did that, even Stephen didn’t do a sex story,’” Charlotte said.

She added: “And he looked at me and said: ‘You little [bleep].’ So I punched him. I was like: ‘You’re the [bleep]! Please!'”

In 2009, Kyle found himself jailed for 12 years for possessing almost £10 million worth of heroin, as MailOnline reports. He pleaded guilty to the charge.

She was engaged to Gavin (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Charlotte Church’s six-week engagement

When Kyle was jailed, Charlotte had already moved on with Welsh rugby player Gavin Henson. The high-profile couple started dating in 2005 and went on to welcome daughter Ruby in 2007, followed by their son, Dexter, in 2009.

A year later Gavin popped the question, after flying Charlotte to Cornwall on a private helicopter. There, he got down on one knee with a heart-shaped diamond ring.

At the time, Charlotte said she was “absolutely joyous” with their engagement news. However, just six weeks later, it was confirmed that the couple had sadly split.

“Charlotte Church and Gavin Henson have confirmed reports of their separation and would like to stress that no third party was involved,” a statement read.

“They are trying their hardest to deal with this difficult time for both of them in a way which will minimise the impact on their two young children. They fully intend to work together and cooperate in ensuring there is as little disruption as possible to the children’s lives.”

Charlotte Church on ‘horrendous’ split

In 2010, Charlotte admitted that she had time to think about her life and relationships, when Gavin spent time away filming the reality show 71 Degrees North.

“He came back from Norway and he’d changed and I’d had time to think. We had both had a change of heart – so we were both of the same mind,” she told Marie Claire of ending the engagement.

Charlotte also opened up about the “horrendous” split in an interview with MailOnline. The musician shared how she drew on her personal life as the inspiration for her music at the time.

“I wasn’t aware of it at the time, but I was drawing on my own pain. That gave the song a bit of soul. It made the personal stuff a little less horrendous,” she said.

Charlotte reveals why she split from Gavin

Charlotte also shared how she and Gavin split for “really normal reasons”.

She explained: “There was never any ­professional jealousy. We tried to make things work, as we have two young children.

“But our house had been turning into an unhappy one, so we did what was best for everyone. At the moment, everything is ­amicable. If it turns sour, I’ll do my utmost to prevent the children from seeing that.”

Charlotte’s been with her beau for over a decade (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Charlotte and her husband Jonathan Powell

Following her split from Gavin, Charlotte began dating Jonathan Powell in late 2010 – a musician who she’d known for a while as they wrote songs together.

The couple went on to welcome daughter Frida, who Charlotte gave birth to in 2020.

On their relationship, Charlotte previously told The Telegraph: “Well, I’m really happy with my dude. He’s lush, he’s so smart, and he really looks after me.”

Charlotte Church and husband Jonathan in secret wedding

In 2017, Charlotte Church and husband Jonathan Powell tied the knot in a secret-yet-stunning ceremony. Their big day took place in Cardiff at a registry office.

There was just a handful of guests, including Charlotte’s mum Maria, who was a witness. The happy couple then celebrated at their house a couple of weeks later, with a “blessing party.”

A source close to the couple told MailOnline at the time: “Charlotte and Jonathan have been in love for a long time and a wedding was always on the cards.

“They wanted to keep things low key and swore all the guests to secrecy as they married under a tree.”

Catch Charlotte on Tipping Point: Lucky stars on Sunday (September 8) at 7:00pm on ITV1.

