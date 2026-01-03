Inside Ashley Jensen’s love life – from first husband’s tragic death to finding love with co-star 

Ashley Jensen is one of the nation’s beloved stars – but the actress had had to deal with her fair share of real-life drama and heartbreak over the years.

The Scottish actress has become a familiar face to households in recent years thanks to her stints on several shows, including Ugly Betty and Shetland.

However, away from the TV sets, Ashley – who is on Saturday Kitchen today (January 3) – is loved-up with one of her co-stars.

Tragically, though, her first husband took his own life almost 10 years ago. Here, ED! is taking a look inside Ashley’s love life.

She was married to fellow actor Terrence (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ashley Jensen’s first husband Terrence

Ashley Jensen met actor Terence Beesley back in 1999 while working on a stage production of King Lear. Terence starred in ITV’s Victoria, BBC One’s War And Peace, The Bill and EastEnders over the years.

They married in 2007, and had one child together, Francis Jonathan, born in 2009. The family first lived in London and LA before moving to Somerset.

But tragically, in November 2017, Ashley found her husband Terence dead in the garage of their house in Camerton near Bath. The actor was 60 at the time.

Terrence sadly died almost 10 years ago (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ashley ‘extremely shocked’ by Terrence’s death

Paramedics tried to revive Terence but he was pronounced dead at the scene. An inquest later found he had taken his own life, and died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

At the time, Ashley revealed she had last spoken to him via text message and email on the afternoon of his death.

She went on to say: “I was extremely shocked by what happened. I will never forget it. Terry and I had been together for 18 years but I had no idea he was capable of what he did.”

Their son was eight at the time. Terence left an estate worth £400,000, which passed to his wife in absence of a will.

The actress reportedly married her co-star Kenny (Credit: ITV)

Ashley marries co-star Kenny Doughty

Ashley went on to find love again with Vera star Kenny Doughty. The pair co-starred together in the BBC One drama Love, Lies and Records, which first aired in 2017.

However, it was in 2021 when the pair were first spotted looking cosy with one another. Fast forward to 2023, and it was reported that Ashley and Kenny tied the knot .

The actress appeared on The Graham Norton Show and sported what appeared to be a large diamond engagement ring. Just days later, she showed off the ring again as she attended the Scottish BAFTA Awards in Glasgow with Kenny.

Mail Online reported at the time that the pair secretly tied the knot in a “super fun and emotional” ceremony in front of a close group of family and friends in Bath.

