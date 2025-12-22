I’m a Celebrity star Kemi Rogers is engaged. The I’m a Celeb…Unpacked star took to Instagram to announce the happy news and show off her ring.

Kemi, 30, shared a photo of her flashy new diamond, with fiancé Thomas Hannett in the background. In a simple Instagram post, she wrote: “I said yes.”

Kemi Rogers is engaged after major blunder

After friends and family congratulated Kemi on her engagement, the presenter gave a quick follow-up.

“Tysm for all your lovely kind words of congratulations!” she wrote on her Instagram story. “Grinning like a Cheshire Cat – so incredibly happy!”

However, Kemi, who also hosts a programme on Capital FM, revealed she almost gave the game away thanks to her Instagram posts.

She admitted she was forced to hide or delete some Stories where her ring was visible, before she had officially announced the engagement.

“Also it means I don’t have to keep deleting Stories where I accidentally posted my ring before telling everyone,” she joked.

Kemi Rodgers is getting married! (Credit: ITV)

Kemi Rogers relationship timeline

The significant milestone comes just three months after Kemi announced she had gone official with producer Thomas Hannett.

She’s also had to juggle being long distance while she filmed I’m a Celeb…Unpacked in Australia. Of course, the series was won by influencer Angry Ginge.

However, Kemi still considers herself lucky she didn’t have to be apart from Thomas for too long.

“There’s people who have partners who will go for months at a time for work or live in different parts of the country,” she told The Mirror.

“Um, so like my heart goes out to them, so I can’t say that I’ve suffered at all. So yeah, lots of FaceTimes, lots of messages, and then, yeah, very excited to be reunited with him. What a little cutie!”

