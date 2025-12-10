Frankie Bridge was the “last woman standing” on the 2021 edition of I’m A Celebrity – and, after coming third and losing out on the show’s crown to Danny Miller, she’s not quite done with the series yet.

In a fan Q&A on Frankie’s Instagram Stories earlier today (December 10), one fan remarked: “Hope you’re well, you were amazing on I’m A Celebrity.”

In response, Frankie shared a photo of herself surrounded by snakes during a Bushtucker Trial. And it was there that she teased that we might just see her back on the ITV show one day…

Frankie came third in 2021 (Credit: ITV)

Why didn’t Frankie Bridge get the ‘full experience?’

As Frankie mentioned in her post, the 2021 series of I’m A Celebrity was a little different. Usually, the show is filmed at Dungay Creek in Australia, near the Queensland border.

However, the 2020 and 2021 editions were filmed in Gwrych Castle in Wales. This is because of travel uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic at the time.

The singer and Loose Women presenter wrote: “Thank you! I loved that I was the last standing woman! I honestly had such a good time. It’s so tough, but so many good memories!

“The only thing I’d say is I did the castle so I’d be closer to the boys [Frankie has two young sons]. But now I feel I didn’t get the full @imacelebrity experience, so dare I say I’d love to do it again! Preferably minus the spiders!”

So could we see her on All Stars?

So, will Frankie get another shot?

While it’s too late for her to appear in the upcoming All Stars series (which was filmed in September), we have our fingers crossed for season 3.

Jordan described the Welsh castle as ‘awful’ (Credit: ITV)

Other former contestants yearn for the jungle

Frankie isn’t the only contestant who feels a little short-changed. Jordan North, who was in the 2020 series, said that the Welsh castle was “awful” compared to the usual jungle experience the celebs get.

Speaking to Vick Hope on BBC Radio 1, he said: “I think the castle is totally different to the jungle. I think it is harder, I really do. In the jungle, you can sit around in the sun all day when you are not doing much. The jungle is a beautiful environment.”

He added: “I am not saying Wales isn’t beautiful but that castle is cold. It is cold, it is damp, it is dark. It was awful. I think it is a lot harder. I think it is a bit more sinister, the trials feel more dark, more sinister.”

