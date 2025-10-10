Comedian Iain Lee has been congratulated after announcing he is engaged to his partner.

Iain – who finished third on I’m A Celebrity… in 2017 – has been dating broadcaster Katherine Boyle for a few years.

And, this week, Iain revealed he has taken the next step in his romance with Katherine by getting engaged, almost 10 years since his divorce from his first wife.

The I’m A Celebrity… star has revealed his engagement news (Credit: YouTube)

Iain Lee engaged to partner

On Friday (October 10), Iain took to his Instagram and shared a sweet selfie of himself and Katherine from a trip to Italy back in August. In the photo, Katherine could be seen showing off stunning ring.

Iain wrote in the caption: “In case you’re wondering, as l’m sure everyone is, I proposed to @katherine_e_boyle on August 12th on Lake Como and for some strange reason she said yes.

“This is seconds after it happened. We received a tepid round of applause from the person you can see faintly in the background.”

‘So happy for you both’

Plenty of Iain’s followers rushed to the comments section to send their congratulations. One person wrote: “Congratulations wonderful people! Delighted for you both!”

Another then added: “Was so pleased to hear about this. So happy for you both.” A third chimed in: “This is wonderful news – couldn’t be happier for you both!”

What’s more, EastEnders star Shane Richie also commented and said: “Big congratulations to you both.”

Iain on finding love again after divorce

Iain was previously married to broadcaster Helena Wilkinson before getting divorced in 2018. They are parents to two boys, aged 15 and 13.

A year later, Iain revealed that he was ‘happy for the first time in a long time’ after falling in love, as he opened up about his struggles with depression.

Without revealing the identity of his partner at the time, he then said: “I’m in a really good place at the moment, I’m happy for the first time in a long long time. I’ve had two months of actually being happy. I’m in the longest period of sustained happiness I’ve ever been in, I’m in love, I love my kids – one can be happy.”

