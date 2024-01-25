‘Fragile’ TV return; ‘special agreement’ with Stephen; BBC job blow: Inside Holly Willoughby’s fresh start after turbulent year

Holly Willoughby is back on our screens as she makes a fresh start following her TV break – but what’s the latest news around her comeback?

The former This Morning presenter, 42, quit the daytime show last October. She then took a break from TV and made her return this month for Dancing On Ice 2024.

But from her “fragile” comeback to a TV blow – how has Holly’s fresh start shaped up so far?

Holly recently returned to TV after three months away (Credit Photo Zak Hussein/SplashNews.com)

Holly Willoughby news

Last year was a pretty dramatic one for Holly. She first got caught up in the whole Phillip Schofield drama and their once extremely close friendship is now in tatters it seems. Phil quit ITV last May after admitting to lying about an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague.

She then faced calls to be axed from This Morning – a show she first joined in 2009 and had become the face of. In October, she did just that and decided to leave the daytime programme after 14 years.

Holly then took a break from telly and spent time out of the limelight and with her family. She made her comeback on January 14 for the new series of Dancing On Ice.

Fans were delighted to see her back “where she belongs”. However, some viewers claimed Holly looked understandably “nervous” and even “fragile”.

Holly’s “fragile” Dancing On Ice return

Alongside her new co-host, Stephen Mulhern, Holly didn’t address her TV absence. Viewers, of course, quickly shared their thoughts on seeing Holly back.

One person said: “Holly looks knackered, she looks nervous, she knows everybody is looking at her.”

Another wrote: “Looks like Holly is going to cry everytime she speaks, clearly still fragile.”

Someone else added: “Look after Holly. She looks really nervous.”

Meanwhile, body language expert Judi James branded Holly ‘vulnerable’ on her return. She told Metro: “The first glimpse of Holly after her emotional hiatus from our screens suggested vulnerability.

“Holly has returned with a darker blonde hair colour, and with some of the girlishness and look of excitement replaced by a more serious and sophisticated look. She seems to be aiming at an upgrade in terms of status.”

Dancing On Ice fans expressed concern over Holly’s return (Credit: ITV)

Holly’s ‘special agreement’ with Stephen Mulhern

According to recent reports, Holly has a “special agreement” in place with Stephen. An insider told Heat magazine: “Holly and Stephen have great chemistry. They’re both on the same page about that and there’s no battle of egos, which is what had been going on with Phil at This Morning.

“That’s where Holly’s special agreement with Stephen comes in. Holly is thrilled to have Stephen there, but at the end of the day, this is her show and her rules, and he’s fine with that.”

The source added that Stephen is the “perfect presenting partner” for Holly as there’s “not a toxic bone in his body”.

They concluded: “Holly doesn’t have to worry about having to compete with someone onscreen. There’s no power struggle between them.”

ED! contacted reps for Holly on this story.

Freeze the Fear has been axed (Credit: BBC / ITV)

Holly Willoughby news: BBC job cancelled

Going into the new year, Holly has also had one of her shows reportedly axed. Freeze the Fear has been cancelled after just one series.

The survival show, with Wim Hof, made its debut in 2022 as Holly hosted with Lee Mack.

Holly doesn’t have to worry about having to compete with someone onscreen.

However, a source told The Sun: “This bad news caps off what’s been an extremely difficult year for Holly, which has seen her drastically reassess her life and career. Having Freeze the Fear axed reduces her options. And leaves a question mark over where she goes next after leaving her biggest gig as co-host of This Morning.

“It’s also disappointing for her husband Dan, who runs the production company Hungry Bear that made the show.”

A BBC spokesperson told ED!: “As it stands, there are no immediate plans for another series of Freeze The Fear on the BBC.”

Phil reportedly ‘snubbed’ Holly’s DOI return (Credit Photo Brett D. Cove/SplashNews.com)

No reconciliation with Phillip Schofield?

There doesn’t seem to be any inkling that Holly and Phillip could reconcile their friendship. Following Holly’s TV return this month, a source alleged that Phil ‘snubbed’ the comeback.

Read more: ‘Odd jobs’; crumbling empire; New Year ‘snub’ to Holly: Inside Phillip Schofield’s ‘lonely’ new life after TV exit

A source reportedly told The Sun: “It would seem unlikely he is avidly tuning in to watch Holly’s return to TV. Phil just wants to move on and live a quiet life away from the spotlight whilst he tries to rebuild.”

A rep for Phil had no comment when approached by ED!.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know.