Inside Dancing On Ice host Holly Willoughby’s relationship with husband Dan

Dancing On Ice co-presenter Holly Willoughby married her TV producer husband Dan Baldwin in 2007.

The couple share three children together – Harry, 14, daughter Belle, 12, and nine-year-old son Chester.

But apparently, it wasn’t love at first sight for former This Morning personality Holly, 43.

Here’s what Hol has previously had to say about marriage and their relationship.

Holly Willoughby on ‘not fancying’ Dan Baldwin

It is believed Holly and Dan were friends for six months before they started dating. Furthermore, they are said to have kept their relationship secret for eight months.

But when they first encountered one another, it seems Holly didn’t feel Cupid’s arrow strike.

She is reported to have related to Woman & Home magazine some years ago: “At first, I didn’t fancy Dan at all – I didn’t even think about it. I don’t think he could have fancied me either because it was such a genuine friendship.”

However, having met while working on children’s show Saturday Showdown and “in each other’s pockets constantly”, she certainly had feelings for Dan later on.

Holly on romance ‘fear’

Holly is said to have added: “I knew he was ‘The One’ pretty quickly. But we kept it a secret for eight months because I didn’t want to give anyone a reason to be annoyed with us.”

‘I’m very blessed every day for having him in my life’

More recently, Holly has expressed how their “intense friendship” has proved a strong foundation for them as a couple.

She explained on Instagram in January 2023: “I think that’s a really good basis for romance because we have that friendship still now and we have three beautiful children, and we’re very happy and I’m very blessed every day for having him in my life.

“But underpinning all of that is that real friendship and laughter and just having good times together. I think it’s the real secret to keeping things how they are, which is lovely.”

Holly Willoughby ‘marriage rules’ with husband

Holly has also previously expressed other approaches the couple have to ensure they thrive together.

She previously told Red magazine: “Support is everything in mine and Dan’s relationship.”

Holly went on: “He’s very solid ground; he is where I fall. And he knows when something is wrong – it makes me feel emotional even thinking about it. But of course, he has weaknesses; we both do. The key is holding up each other’s strengths and not poking at each other’s weaknesses.

“There are little moments that I really cherish when he tells me he’s proud of me and vice versa.”

Additionally, she has noted on her Wylde Moon website: “I’d say you have to work hard not to take each other for granted. Continue to make the effort throughout your relationship.

“By effort, I’m not talking about looking nice for your husband, I’m talking about carving out time in your lives for each other. If you can’t have a date night, then make sure you sit around the table and eat together, have a glass of something and talk through your day.

Holly went on: “It’s so easy to live under the same roof and experience the same life but in parallel lanes rather than together. Sometimes you forget to look up and really see each other. ‘Oh there you are… there you actually are’. If you continue to put as much energy into your marriage as you do all the other relationships you have in life, you’ll not go far wrong.”

