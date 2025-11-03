Holly Willoughby enjoys free family holiday to Florida as fans divided: ‘Poor taste’

Holly Willoughby is back in the UK after enjoying a luxury, all-expenses-paid family holiday to Florida, courtesy of British Airways Holidays and Universal Studios.

The former This Morning star shared a one-minute highlight reel on Instagram documenting the half-term trip with her three children – Harry, Belle, and Chester – as well as close friends Abbey Clancy, Peter Crouch and Denise Van Outen.

Holly Willoughby shares family holiday to Universal Studios

The group stayed at Universal Orlando and made the most of the theme park’s attractions, from rollercoasters to Halloween Horror Nights, sipping on Butterbeer and margaritas along the way.

In the video, Holly is seen walking through the park, enjoying the Harry Potter ride, and posing with Art the Clown from Terrifier during the park’s Halloween event.

Her children were shown interacting with a life-sized animatronic Toothless from How to Train Your Dragon, while the adults raised a toast during dinner.

Sharing the video, Holly wrote: “What an epic half term! Nothing better than family time and making the best memories together. The kids (and the big kid in me) had an absolute blast!

“Massive thanks to @universalorlando @universalorlandohotels and @britishairwaysholidays for the most amazing trip ever. EPIC Universe… honestly, next level! The best rides EVER. Pure joy, nonstop laughs, all washed down with a few margaritas and plenty of Butterbeer.

“Love ya @abbeyclancy @crouchy @vanouten_denise @mattskeels_ and @emevans_uk … you guys couldn’t have looked after us better! Matt… those ponchos and Ko’okiri Plunge punches will never be forgotten.”

Holly showed a snippet of her luxury vacation (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

Followers divided

Celebrity pals filled the comment section with love, with Denise Van Outen writing: “Best week! Loved hanging out with you.”

“Omg I love this !!!! Best time with you all.” Abbey Clancy added.

Fans also chimed in with positive messages. “Just amazing isn’t it Holly, you feel like a kid yourself! The wonder of Universal Florida,” one follower said. “Yay hope you had the best time!” another gushed.

However, not everyone was impressed, with several users criticising the trip as tone-deaf.

“Jealous. @universalorlando I’m not famous but if you’d like to sort me plus three out with a free holiday I’ll gladly post daily,” one user commented sarcastically.

Another commented: “Oh how wonderful helping this poor family out @britishairwaysholidays @universalorlando. I’m so happy you are treating the needy and the children living in poverty. What an amazing thing to do. Oh, hold on, you gave a free holiday to a few millionaires. Great taste there. So glad those poor kids who never get a holiday were able to sacrifice for the rich and famous #poortaste #britishairwaysholiday #notfortheworkingclass.”

