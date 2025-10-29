Strictly Come Dancing bosses ‘eyeing up’ Holly Willoughby to host alongside Anton Du Beke

Strictly Come Dancing bosses are reportedly eying up former This Morning star Holly Willoughby and Strictly judge Anton Du Beke to fill Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly’s shoes.

Last week, the presenting duo made the shock announcement via their social media pages that they’d be stepping down from the BBC show at the end of the current series.

In a joint video, the pair said they were “always going to leave together, and now feels like the right time”. The announcement came as a shock to fans – and judges, too. Appearing on Loose Women just hours after the announcement, Craig Revel Horwood revealed he found out with the rest of us. Elsewhere, former pro Oti Mabuse was in tears backstage.

But who will replace Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly?

Strictly bosses ‘want Holly and Anton to host’

Since the announcement last week, fans have been speculating on who would be taking over. Many names have been thrown around, including It Takes Two hosts Janette Manrara and Fleur East.

However, a source now tells Closer Magazine that Holly Willoughby, 44, and Anton Du Beke, 59, are being eyed up for the Strictly job.

“Producers want to bring back the Brucey vibe with Anton, and Holly would be the perfect host. The BBC have been desperate to lure her over for a prime-time show for years,” their source claimed.

The source further claimed Holly would be “over the moon” to host with Anton and “ticks many of the boxes”.

“It would feel instantly right,” they continued, citing that she has a similar look and presenting style to Tess.

ED! has contacted Holly’s reps for comment. The BBC said previously than an announcement about the 2026 series of the show would be made iin due course.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman announced their departure last week (Credit: BBC)

Claudia and Tess address exit live on air

Just over 48 hours after their shock announcement, it was back to business for Tess and Claudia, as they took to the stage for Icons Week.

As always, all eyes were on the duo, but even more so last week, as fans eagerly waited to see what they had to say about their exit.

“Just before we get started, Claude and I announced this week that this will be our last series of Strictly Come Dancing,” began Tess.

“We want to thank you for your beautiful messages,” Claudia added. “We’ve got another eight weeks on this show and a Strictly champion to crown.

“We can’t wait to spend the rest of the series with you, the couples, and these four. Please welcome the judges!” Claudia emotionally concluded.

Tess has been presenting the show since it began in 2004, with Claudia taking over the reins from the late Bruce Forsyth in 2014.

But will Holly Willoughby and Anton Du Beke be the ones to take over Strictly?

