The BBC has been warned that replacing Strictly hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman is not going to be an easy challenge.

On Thursday morning (October 23), beloved presenters Tess and Claudia revealed in a surprise announcement that they will be leaving the show this year.

The pair explained to fans that it “feels the right time” to leave. They also admitted they have “loved working as a duo”.

However, despite leaving on their own accord, that doesn’t mean the change will be welcomed by everyone…

Replacing Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman on Strictly will be ‘incredibly difficult’

“It’s a seismic change,” PR expert Joseph Hagan exclusively told ED!

The Celebrity Publicist and Founder of Streamline PR added: “The two have defined the tone of the show, warm, witty, and unpretentious. Replacing that chemistry will be incredibly difficult, and it’s likely the BBC will face strong public reaction when naming successors. It’s the end of an era, but they’ve ensured it ends with grace and goodwill.”

Joseph insisted that Tess and Claudia’s joint announcement felt “very intentional” and “planned” together.

“The line ‘we were always going to leave together and now feels like the right time’ suggests this isn’t a sudden decision or fallout, but a united move made on their own terms. After two decades of working side by side, it reads as a friendship-driven choice rather than one prompted by production changes,” he continued.

‘An emotional full stop to their era’

Joseph analysed their statements and believed Tess’s was “deeply sentimental”. He insisted that “describing Strictly as her ‘third child’ and ‘second family’ shows just how personal this role has been for her.”

“It’s rare for a presenter to stay with one show for over twenty years, and her tone suggests genuine gratitude rather than PR spin.”

Meanwhile, Joseph said that Claudia’s words “mirror that affection”. He said it “adds weight to the idea that this exit is about timing and legacy, not frustration or burnout”.

He concluded: “Their decision to leave together creates a neat, emotional full stop to their era. From a PR standpoint, it’s a textbook example of how to manage a major career transition, controlled messaging, mutual support, and a strong narrative of closure.”

