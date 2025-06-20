Holly Willoughby fans gush as she debuts new look: ‘Game changer’

Holly Willoughby wowed fans as she showed off a new look on Instagram yesterday (June 19).

The former This Morning star’s followers seemed to be big fans of her new look, with many taking to the comment section to gush over it.

Holly Willoughby shows off new look

Taking to Instagram yesterday, Holly shared a stunning new snap with fans. In the snap, Holly could be seen smiling in a selfie taken in her car.

The new picture showed Holly rocking some new glasses.

“Any other mums/dads of 16-year-olds, post GCSE children suddenly find themselves with a new role of personal party driver? Mums ‘Mini’ Cabs,” she captioned the post.

“… and yes… I’m now a Glasses wearer… game changer! Will tag the details!” she then added.

Holly’s fans went wild for her new look (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Fans gush over Holly’s new look

Fans of the star took to the comment section to gush over her new snap.

“Love the shirt and the glasses,” one gushed.

“Love the glasses where are they from please,” another wrote.

“Oh this look on you!” a third said.

Holly’s Netflix show was axed recently (Credit: Netflix)

Holly Willoughby’s next ITV role revealed

Holly’s new look comes not long after it was revealed what her new TV role is.

The star was recently dealt a blow when it was announced that her Netflix show, Bear Hunt, had been axed after just one series.

However, ITV has reportedly thrown the star a lifeline.

The star hosted the first series of You Bet! alongside Stephen Mulhern last year. However, she announced after that she would not be returning for series 2 as a host.

However, it’s been revealed now that Holly will in fact be returning, but in a different role entirely. This time, the star will be a guest panelist on the show.

“I’m absolutely thrilled that You Bet! is back – and this time we’re hitting the road! Each week I’ll be joined by a top celeb panel, as our challengers take on some brilliantly bonkers and amazing challenges. With the title of You Bet Champion on the line, it’s going to be unbelievable from the start,” Stephen said in a statement.

