Holly Willoughby defended as she’s trolled over photo with daughter Belle at Dancing On Ice final

Holly Willoughby hosted last night’s Dancing On Ice final, which took place on Mother’s Day.

To pay tribute to the occasion the ITV presenter took to social media to share a glimpse into how she was celebrating the day.

Holly posted a snap of her daughter, Belle, behind the scenes at the Dancing On Ice final. However, some social media users weren’t impressed with Holly’s caption – causing some to rush to her defence.

Stephen and Holly hosted the Dancing On Ice final last night (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby on Dancing On Ice

Holly took to Instagram to share the sweet post. She gushed in the caption: “When mums have to work Mother’s Day… so lucky to take my mini me with me.” In the snap, she could be seen watching screenings of the show backstage, whilst Belle was sat on her knee. Alongside her, co-host Stephen Mulhern could be seen observing the screens.

When mums have to work mother’s day… so lucky to take my mini me with me.

It was Holly’s comment about working Mother’s Day that appeared to ruffle feathers though. One fuming Instagram user penned: “Surely, by hosting a Sunday show and the scheduling you would’ve already known that you’d be working on Mothering Sunday?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Holly Willoughby’s photo with daughter on Mother’s Day

“Many mothers will have been working today, not all of them will have been able to have their children with them…..”

Another wrote: “It is a hard life indeed,” while a third chimed in: “Nice you could take your daughter, most unprivileged mothers who had to work today couldn’t.”

Clearly, several Instagram users weren’t impressed with Holly’s comment.

However, many of Holly’s fans were quick to rush to her defence. One stated: “It seems no matter what @hollywilloughby does, there is always someone with a negative or sly comment.

“There is a thing on all social media that if you click on it, it lets you unfollow a person you can even block them so you won’t see anything they post. It’s a small thing but it works great, some of you negative Nancys need to use it.

Holly has been slammed for a post shared prior to the final (Credit: ITV / Dancing On Ice)

“Holly is fortunate enough to be able to take her little one to work with her there’s no need for jealousy or negativity give it a rest.”

Another added: “Everyone sharing nasty comments… Your parents should have taught you that if you have nothing to say, keep your mouth shut.”

A third said: “How bitter are people on here. Get off people’s Instagram if you don’t like them.”

Dancing On Ice 2024 came to an end on Sunday night (March 10) with Holly dazzling in a silver dress to mark the event.

Holly hosted the show alongside Stephen Mulhern (Credit: ITV)

Who won Dancing On Ice 2024?

The likes of Ryan Thomas, Adele Roberts and Miles Nazaire all battled it out to take home the crown. Ultimately, Ryan ended up becoming the Dancing On Ice 2024 champion.

Read more: Dancing On Ice: Ryan Thomas announced as 2024 winner with pro partner Amani Fancy

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.