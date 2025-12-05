Helen Flanagan feeling ‘festive’ as she flashes bum and cleavage in red lingerie as fans declare ‘so sexy’

Helen Flanagan has left fans shocked as she showcased her new lingerie, by flashing her bum and cleavage on camera.

With the Christmas season in full swing it’s no surprise that celebrities are embracing it with open arms. And all the Christmas collaborations are beginning to take place with the huge brands.

And that’s exactly the case for Helen Flanagan, who has posted a social media video of her in red lingerie. It’s not the first time she has worn some revealing outfits, but with the camera focussing on her bum and cleavage, fans were truly surprised!

Helen has left fans shocked (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Helen Flanagan leaves fans shocked

Taking to her Instagram, Helen shared an AD campaign video in collaboration with Ann Summers.

In the video, Helen was initially wearing a black robe, before she took it off. As she slowly removed the robe, the camera zooms in on her cleavage, showing the bow at the front of the set.

It then zooms out once again to reveal the whole – before giving another close-up of Helen tightening the bow at the front.

But that’s not all. Helen Flanagan then turned around to the Christmas tree behind her, allowing the camera to showcase her bum.

And because of the sheer bottom part of the set, her entire bottom was on show. The TV star then turned around once more before giving the camera a cheeky smirk. Alongside the post, Helen wrote: “Festive in Ann Summers, AD.”

However, the video immediately gained quite a lot of attention – with a lot of fans jaw-dropped.

Taking to the comments, one fan penned: “Wow, Santa came early.”

One added: “So sexy”, while another commented: “What a woman.”

However a few others joked that the bow at the front must have been “tested” before the shoot.

“That bow must have been stress tested. Well done Ann Summers” one joked.

Another added: “Your anxiety must have been through the roof doing this with that bow…”

Helen will be spending Chritsmas without her kids (Credit: Brett D. Cove / Splash News / SplashNews.com)

How will Helen be spending Christmas?

Helen Flanagan is currently co-parenting alongside her ex-fiance Scott Sinclair. The pair share three children together – Matilda, Delilah and Charlie.

The pair split in 2022 but over the years have had quite a few struggles while trying to manage their new relationship dynamics.

However, one thing that is a tricky subject for Helen is the Christmas period. Last year, Helen was with her children, after revealing she had a “rubbish” year prior as they were with Scott.

But she has revealed to The Mirror that she actually won’t be with her kids on Christmas Day this year again.

Helen told the outlet that it’s “really rubbish” this year because she has to co-parent.

She explained: “I’m not looking forward to it. It’s also really unnatural when you’re a mummy and you don’t have your kids for Christmas. But it’s just a day.”

Instead, Helen is spending Christmas Day with her mum and dad, alongside her brother, his wife and their son.

So, while Helen may not be feeling that festive on the actual day – she certainly appears to be bringing the Christmas spirit to many on her Instagram!

