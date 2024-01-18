Helen Flanagan explains daughter was ‘paralysed’ on holiday due to Bell’s palsy: ‘Brought on from a bad infection’

Helen Flanagan has revealed how her daughter was left “paralysed” while on holiday.

The former Coronation Street star is a proud mama to Matilda, seven, Delilah, five, and Charlie, two. Helen shares the children with ex Scott Sinclair.

Earlier this month, Helen treated the kids to a trip to Bali. But she has since revealed how their holiday took a scary turn after Matilda suffered a health scare that left half of her face paralysed.

Helen Flanagan has shared a health update about her daughter (Credit: ITV)

Helen Flanagan on holiday with children

At the New Year, Helen reunited with her children after she spent Christmas apart from them.

The TV star admitted it was “weird” being away from her three children this year. Her children spent Christmas Day with their dad, leaving Helen “feeling rubbish”.

To treat the kids, she whisked them away on a holiday to Bali. Fast forward to now, and on Wednesday (January 17) Helen took to her Instagram Story to share a health update on her eldest daughter.

Helen Flanagan reveals daughter was ‘paralysed’

Posting a snap of herself with Matilda on holiday, Helen said her daughter suffered from Bell’s Palsy – which results in sudden facial muscle weakness or complete paralysis. As for Matilda, she suffered drooping to one side of her face and was placed on a course of steroids.

Helen penned in the caption: “Looking back at Bali pics, Matilda started with Bell’s Palsy on holiday. It’s cleared now as she had a course of steroids to clear but half her face was paralysed which was not ideal on holiday bless her.”

The actress added: “So glad it’s cleared now, it was brought on from a bad eye infection.”

Helen shared a snap of her and Matilda (Credit: Instagram Story)

Helen felt ‘weird’ without kids at Christmas

In December, Helen shared her misery of spending Christmas without her kids as she called the seven days “weird”. “Wasn’t really feeling Christmas this year, felt weird without the kids but next year I’ll be festive,” she wrote on social media. Since then, she revealed she “drank too much” on a night out, and ended up in the bath hungover.

Meanwhile, Helen shared details of co-parenting at Christmas in a recent interview with Closer, as she said the kids would be spending Christmas Day with dad Scott and his mother. “I won’t have them for about four days. It will actually be the first Christmas that I don’t have my children,” she said.

She concluded: “My children are very close to Scott’s mum. We get on very well and they live in Bath and I live in Bolton. My children really miss their daddy and they’re very close to their nanna. So they’re going to spend Christmas with them.”

