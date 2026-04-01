‘Go before I ring the police!’ Crying Helen Flanagan declares ‘all I need is some respect’ as she hits back over threat from ‘horrible’ woman

Helen Flanagan has found herself at the centre of a police threat after she woke up past the check-out time at a branch of the Travelodge.

The ex-Coronation Street actress, 35, is currently on tour with her Easter pantomime. She’s playing Princess Jill in Mother Goose.

However, after oversleeping and enduring a very rude awakening, Helen has hit out.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Helen Flanagan is currently starring in an Easter panto (Credit: YouTube)

Helen Flanagan threatened by ‘horrible’ woman

Mum-of-three Helen – who shares Matilda, 10, Delilah, seven, and Charlie, four, with ex Scott Sinclair – was staying at a Travelodge in Northampton when the incident occured.

Posting a video to her Stories, Helen tagged the hotel chain and wrote “she was so horrible” over the clip. She then told her followers more details.

“To cut a long story short, on this theatre tour we are staying in these Travelodges. Fine.

“I got woken up this morning, I’m due on my period and I’ve not been sleeping properly, so I basically went to bed at half one and woke up at 12. I literally woke up to this woman at 12 o’clock banging on my door, telling me to open the door.”

Helen said the hotel employee was ‘horrible’ to her (Credit: Instagram)

‘Get out now before I ring the police’

The actress continued: “I went: ‘Oh hi sorry.’ She said: ‘Checkout is at 12.’ I said: ‘Sorry I didn’t know, I’ll just have a quick shower and go.’ She said: ‘No you can’t have a shower, you need to get out now before I ring the police.'”

Helen then appeared emotional in another clip, as she explained: “The reason why I’m crying is because I’m due on my period and I don’t like being away from my kids.”

She concluded her post by saying: “All I need is a bit of respect, not to be woken up in the morning when I’m trying to have a lie-in and told to get out and I can’t have a shower.”

Helen later complained: “It gets worse…” before revealing there were no shower facilities at the theatre.

Travelodge ‘sorry’

A Travelodge spokesperson issued an apology and said it was “speaking with the hotel team”.

In a statement, they said: “We are sorry to hear that Helen was disappointed with her stay. We have reached out to her directly and are speaking with the hotel team to understand what happened on this occasion.”

Read more: Helen Flanagan drops relationship bombshell and swipe at two of her exes

So what do you think of this story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.