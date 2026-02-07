Heartbreaking reason Peter Andre hasn’t had a birthday party in over 10 years

Peter Andre, who appears on James Martin’s Saturday Morning today (Saturday, February 7), hasn’t had a birthday party in over 10 years.

The father-of-five once revealed the heartbreaking reason why he’s done away with celebrating his birthday over the past decade-and-a-bit.

Peter made a sad confession (Credit: ITV)

Peter Andre on why he hasn’t had a birthday party

Back in 2023, during an interview with The Times, Peter, 52, confessed that he hadn’t had a birthday party since the death of his brother, Andrew, back in 2012.

Peter’s older brother, Andrew, sadly passed away in December 2012, aged 54. His passing came 10 months after he was diagnosed with kidney cancer.

In the candid interview, Peter admitted that his brother’s death devastated him and that he went to a “very, very dark place” when he was grieving.

“I don’t think I’ve had a birthday party since,” he confessed.

Peter on grieving for his brother

Peter then continued, reaching out to readers who may have been going through a similar grief.

“It’s not the same as anxiety and depression, though you might be feeling the same symptoms,” he said.

Peter then went on to talk about how his wife, Emily, organised a surprise 40th birthday for him two months after the death of his brother.

However, Peter was unable to enjoy it, as he “broke down and kept disappearing” from the event.

For his 50th, Peter opted to fly his family out to Dubai for a holiday rather than have a birthday party.

Peter opened up (Credit: Exhibit A / YouTube)

Peter’s wish for Andrew

During an interview back in 2017, Peter said that if he could “turn back time”, he would spend “another Christmas” with his late brother.

“We were never able to spend Christmas together as we were never in the same country at the same time.

“The only year we did was the year Andrew sadly died. He’s always in my thoughts, but especially at this time of year,” he confessed.

