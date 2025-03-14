The daughter of David Hasselhoff – plus-size model Hayley Hasselhoff – has broken her silence after finding her mother Pamela Bach Hasselhoff dead last week.

Hayley was reportedly heard screaming and crying outside the home of her mum, who died on March 5.

Baywatch star Pamela, 62, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at her house in Los Angeles. Her family found her after they grew concerned when they “hadn’t heard from her in days”.

At the time it was claimed that Pamela’s daughter was “crying like crazy” outside the home where her body was found. Now, in a touching post on social media, Hayley – who appeared on The X Factor: Celebrity in 2019 – has broken her silence.

David Hasselhoff daughter ‘crying’ outside ex-wife’s home

Neighbour Hiromi Osiecki, 65, told MailOnline that paramedics arrived around 9pm on the night Pamela’s body was discovered. Then she saw a young woman who was “screaming and crying” while going in and out of the house.

According to Hiromi she believed the woman to be Hayley – the 32-year-old youngest daughter of Pamela and David.

“She was hysterical, yelling, screaming, crying on the street. She was crying, saying: ‘I just want to get my car,'” she revealed.

The neighbour – who lived across the road from Pamela – also added: “A little later, she came out with police. I heard her crying and somebody was trying to comfort her. Police tried to bring her in the house and close the door, but the door got opened. She was in and out a few times.”

She continued: “We couldn’t see what was going on in the house, but when she came out she was crying like crazy.”

How Pamela’s body was discovered

Pamela Bach Hasselhoff’s family became worried after they didn’t hear from the TV star and wanted to check on how she was doing, police sources told TMZ.

Medics were called to the scene after receiving reports of an unconscious female at around 10pm local time. Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene. The 62 year old lived in a £1.5 million Hollywood Hills home.

Pamela – who appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2011 – died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Hayley Hasselhoff breaks silence on death of mother Pamela

Last night (March 13), Hayley Hasselhoff took to Instagram to share a moving tribute to her mother, Pamela.

She shared a picture of her being held by her mum as a tot and said: “Mom, last night was one of the hardest. I don’t know if it’s because it’s been a week since your passing or the synchronisation of the rain tonight, just like the night of.

All I hear is my heart aching for you.

“I pray that one day I can find comfort in the sound of rain again as it’ll symbolise your spirit going to heaven. For now, all I hear is my heart aching for you.

“My heart is shattered, yet somehow feels whole knowing you will always be my best friend, my heart, and my whole world. Mornings are the hardest because I would run to my phone to dial you the second I’d wake up, no matter the time [or] no matter where I was in the world. You were always there.”

She then added: “You were my biggest support, as I was yours.”

‘I’ll love you until the end of time’

Hayley, 32, also said: “This yearning for you is unlike anything I’ve ever known, but I need you to know that I will love you in every form. I’m choosing to be strong for you to make you proud. Taylor and I are staying strong, carrying the pride you instilled in us and protecting one another, knowing that the bond you taught us to cherish will always guide us. This unbreakable bond will stay with us forever. We will make you proud, I promise.”

She concluded the post: “I love you, Mama. I love you will never be enough because my whole heart is yours, and it will always be. I love you, my beautiful, beautiful mama, until the end of time.”

David ‘deeply saddened’

Knight Rider star David, 72, also issued a statement following the death of his ex-wife Pamela.

He said: “Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time.”

Although the couple both worked on Baywatch, where she played cafe owner Kaye Morgan for 10 years, they actually met four years earlier on the set of a 1985 episode of Knight Rider.

David and Pamela were married between 1989 and 2006. Her big break came in Francis Ford Coppola’s 1983 flick Rumble Fish, alongside Mickey Rourke, Matt Dillon and Diane Lane. Pamela also starred in The Young and the Restless, The Fall Guy, Sirens and TJ Hooker.

They welcomed two daughters together and broke up after 17 years together. Their split led to a contentious divorce battle with disputes over spousal support running through until 2017.

Pamela is survived by her two daughters Hayley and Taylor, 34, and grandchild London.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, contact The Samaritans on 116 123. They are available for free at anytime.

