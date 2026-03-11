Harry Judd rushed to hospital following horror accident as he shares update on future in McFly

McFly star Harry Judd has sparked concerns after revealing he had been rushed to hospital after a horror accident.

The 40-year-old drummer has been keeping fans up-to-date with his gardening over on his Instagram. But it appears things took a bit of a drastic turn.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Harry revealed he had to go straight to hospital following and accident. And after sparking concern, he revealed if there would be any long-term impact on his ability to drum.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

He gave an update on McFly (Credit: Instagram)

Harry Judd reveals injury

On Instagram, late Tuesday evening (March 10), Harry shared a series of images with his followers.

The first was an image of his back garden, showing a blooming cherry blossom tree. But then Harry must’ve got started on the work outside, when things went wrong.

Just three hours after the first snap, he shared another of him in A&E. Alongside the caption he wrote: “Need to start wearing gloves when gardening. Sat in A&E now.”

However, with McFly scheduled to play some shows soon, Harry wanted to make sure fans knew he was still able to perform. He added: “It won’t affect drumming FYI.”

Then, in another update, Harry posted a photo of his hand, which had a finger bandaged up to protect the stitches. But, it seems even Harry struggles with the thought of needles.

He wrote: “Stitches in. Nearly passed out from the needle.”

But thankfully, Harry was let out, and seems to be doing well today, as earlier this afternoon, he posted a photo of a cup of tea, with the caption: “Can’t wait to get out, now this weather is better.”

Harry got stitches (Credit: Instagram)

McFly have shows coming up this month

Naturally, fans were probably very glad that Harry clarified whether or not he is able to perform with McFly, as the band have concerts coming up this month.

They are due to perform in London in one week, then in Cardiff the week after that. So, Harry has plenty of time to rest and recover from the stitches.

The band were also recently announced to be performing at Matt Willis’ charity show at the end of March.

The show was announced on Matt’s Instagram, and is to help raise money for a project in South Wales that offers employment and training to people in recovery from addiction. As the band are very close to Matt, they will be performing an entire set.

McFly and Busted recently embarked on their latest UK tour together, although Busted member James Bourne had to pull out of performing at all during the tour because of a mystery illness. There’s been no updates on his condition, but Matt said at the end of 2025 that he won’t perform in Busted unless the full band was back again, so this could be why they aren’t playing at the charity show.

Read more: Harry Judd’s wife Izzy reveals one of their children has been given life-changing diagnosis

What do you think of McFly’s Harry Judd revealing his shock accident? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.