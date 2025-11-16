Harleymoon Kemp on ‘disaster’ love life after finding out partner ‘had secret family’

Harleymoon Kemp previously opened up about her “disaster” of a love life and recalled her shock at finding out an ex-boyfriend was living a double life.

The singer-songwriter – who is on Celebrity Race Across The World today (November 16) with brother Roman – is the eldest child of Martin and Shirlie Kemp. Martin and Shirlie have been married for almost four decades.

However, despite Harleymoon hoping for a romance like her famous parents’, her love life hasn’t exactly been a walk in the park…

She spoke about her failed romances (Credit: BBC)

Harleymoon Kemp on ‘disaster’ love life

During an appearance on the Suddenly Single podcast earlier this year, Harleymoon candidly opened up about her love life.

“No one’s ever done anything romantic for me. I can’t think of one thing! I’ve walked into some real disasters,” she shared.

Revealing that her ex even had a secret family, the singer added: “One even had a fake Instagram, a girlfriend and a kid.”

Their romance lasted for six months according to Harleymoon and, when asked how she found out about his double life, she said: “I suddenly all started to feel weird. Like something’s not right. So I did some digging on Instagram, found the girlfriend, the whole thing.”

The Celebrity Race Across The World star found out her partner at the time had a double life (Credit: BBC)

Harleymoon messaged the girlfriend

Taking action, Harleymoon then went ahead and told his girlfriend. She shared: “I actually messaged the girlfriend and I just said: ‘Look this is really unfair, we’re both being taken for a ride FYI.’ And then I blocked him.”

She also revealed that her parents’ love for one another has a “strong influence” on what she is looking for in a partner.

What’s more, sharing her major turn-offs, Harleymoon said: “The worst thing they can do is name drop. If my family heard me talking like that, they’d be embarrassed. I want someone who is kind, not showing off the second they meet me.”

Martin and Shirlie on kids not settling down

Meanwhile, Martin and Shirlie have previously spoken out about their children not settling down just yet.

“I’m not bothered that they’re not married or have children. I think the world is a scary place. But if my kids get married, I want to be there,” Shirlie told Hello! Magazine.

Martin then addressed being a potential grandfather one day: “If it happened tomorrow, I would love it, absolutely love it. But I won’t be chasing them – if it happens, it happens. That’s their choice.”

Watch Harleymoon on a repeat of Celebrity Race Across The World on Sunday (November 16) at 4:35pm on BBC One. The series first airs Thursdays at 8pm on BBC One.

