Hannah Waddingham on rarely-seen daughter Kitty’s terrifying health diagnosis that’s changed things forever

Hannah Waddingham previously opened up about her daughter’s “horrific” health diagnosis.

Actress Hannah – who is on Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh today (March 7) – has been a regular on TV screens for years. From stints on Ted Lasso to Benidorm, Hannah has kept herself booked and busy.

Away from the TV sets though, Hannah is a proud mum to daughter Kitty – born in 2014. She shares Kitty with ex Gianluca Cugnetto. And while Hannah usually keeps her personal life private, a few years back, she candidly opened up about the scary health ordeal her daughter went through.

Hannah has a young daughter (Credit: This Morning)

Hannah Waddingham on daughter’s health diagnosis

In 2023, Hannah revealed that five years before, her daughter Kitty – who was three at the time – was hospitalised after falling ill.

She was then diagnosed with autoimmune disorder Henoch-Schönlein purpura (HSP). HSP is a condition that involves swelling of the small blood vessels. It often affects children between the ages of two and six the most. While most children will make a full recovery, some can be left with kidney problems.

Talking to People, Hannah said: “I can talk about it now, but I couldn’t for a very long time. She was in the hospital for a while with them not knowing what it was.”

She made sure her future jobs didn’t require her to work outside of London (Credit: Channel 4)

Hannah says ‘it’s really horrific’

At the time Hannah was filming the American science fiction TV show, Krypton, in Belfast when she got the call about Kitty’s diagnosis.

Left terrified by the ordeal, Hannah then decided to make sure all future jobs wouldn’t take her away from London. Hannah also shared that Kitty was doing “much better” at the time of the interview.

Meanwhile, in 2021, Hannah again opened up about her daughter’s illness.

“For anyone who knows what it’s like, it’s really horrific,” she explained on Kate Thornton’s White Wine Question Time podcast.

She went on to explain the symptoms that Kitty was experiencing, including being sick and having “all these giraffe splats and brown” on her legs. The actress said this was the capillaries bursting on her daughter’s legs.

Hannah ‘told she couldn’t have children’

Hannah has also previously revealed that due to her low fertility, she was told by doctors she wouldn’t be able to have her own child.

But according to the TV star, this only motivated her to keep trying. She told Glamour: “When I was told I couldn’t have children, I realised how precious it is to be blessed with a child.

“I was lucky and I managed to conceive naturally. Children come to people in all different ways. But without a doubt my greatest achievement is bringing my magnificent daughter into the world.”

Watch Hannah on Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh on Saturday (March 7) at 7:25am.

